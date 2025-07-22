Veep, A Leading AI Driven Anytime Wage Access Platform, Secures Backing From Leading Credit Unions

MENAFN - GetNews) Recent funding round will allow Veep to invest in product, market and service expansion for Safer, Smarter Anytime Wage Access







Miami, FL - July 22, 2025 - Veep Software (“Veep”), the AI-powered platform transforming Anytime Wage Access, today announced growing support from some of the nation's most respected credit unions as part of their investment in private equity firm Black Dragon CapitalSM, Veep's lead investor.

Veep Software is an innovative on-demand pay solution that empowers employees by providing secure early access to their earnings, reducing financial stress, and fostering job satisfaction. By delivering solutions like Earned Wage Access (EWA), Veep offers a seamless, automated experience that connects employers, employees, and financial institutions, providing a leading solution for financial health and workplace satisfaction.

Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") is a multi-phased global investment partner which focuses on advanced technology that addresses the most significant issues industries face. The firm has entered strategic partnerships with a growing list of the most innovative Credit Unions and CUSOs in the industry, including SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , First Tech Federal Credit Union, AltaOne Federal Credit Union , California Credit Union, Canvas Credit Union, and SECU of Maryland, to advance sustainable fintech innovation - with Veep at the forefront.“Veep is an AI company focused on Anytime Wage Access,” said Drew Hyatt, CEO of Veep.“Credit unions are investing in our future because they share our belief that wage access should be safe, fair, and compliant. We're proud to build an AI platform that puts people first, backed by partners who care about long-term financial health.”

AI-Powered. Designed for Trust. Built for Scale.

At its core, Veep is powered by proprietary AI models that deliver real-time, behavior-based wage access with member care at the forefront. Its adaptive, intelligence-driven approach stands in sharp contrast to legacy solutions that rely on static percentages and risk-blind access.

This compliance-first, data-driven model is exactly what credit unions are investing in - not just as funders, but as advocates for smarter, safer member services.

“Veep is determined to provide important front line, back office and hourly employees the right tools to better manage their finances through it's advanced AI early wage access platform in partnership with their trusted financial institution, making it a safe, lower cost, and more compliant solution. We are excited to bring our strategic partnerships with some of the most respected and advanced credit unions in the country to bear in expanding the solution for communities across the country,” said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.“These advanced credit unions are helping lead the way for a better future for many underserved who are being exploited.”

About Veep Software

Veep is an AI-powered platform redefining Anytime Wage Access. Built on proprietary AI models, Veep delivers real-time, behavior-based wage access that puts financial health, safety, and compliance first. Designed to integrate seamlessly with employers, banks, and credit unions, Veep empowers people with secure, responsible access to their earnings, helps employers improve retention and job satisfaction, and enables banks and credit unions to stay competitive against fintech disruptors by offering smarter, AI-driven wage access solutions through trusted channels. As an AI company focused on financial wellness, Veep is setting a new standard for smarter, safer wage access.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven trick record of successfully transforming companies.