In June 2025, at the International Skincare Industry Summit in Barcelona, Spain, the French luxury skincare brand JARDIN DÉ LUCIA was honored with the "Excellence in Skincare Innovation Award" for its pioneering plant oil extraction technology and exquisite floral cultivation craftsmanship. This prestigious award is a testament to JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's dedication to blending technology with nature, a recognition of its innovative direction over the years.







Founded over a century ago, JARDIN DÉ LUCIA is a niche French skincare brand that has gradually gained attention within the industry and beyond, meeting the growing demand for personalized skincare among global consumers through its expert craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Forum Address: Inheriting a Century of Craftsmanship and Promoting the Perfect Fusion of Technology and Nature

At the summit, the brand leader of JARDIN DÉ LUCIA delivered a speech titled "Innovation and Skincare Technology: The Future of JARDIN DÉ LUCIA." In her talk, she explored how the brand, with the help of modern technology, continues to uphold its commitment to traditional craftsmanship. She emphasized: "JARDIN DÉ LUCIA is rooted in a century-long tradition of plant-based therapies and artisanal craftsmanship. Each product we create is like a finely crafted piece of art, embodying the wisdom and emotions of generations of artisans. We are not in a rush for short-term market returns; instead, we focus on integrating the spirit of 'slow craftsmanship' into every detail, ensuring that every drop of essential oil and every sheet mask carries our respect for both nature and technology."

She also noted that JARDIN DÉ LUCIA has always considered itself as "artisans of plants," not just skincare product makers, but guardians of natural essences. She explained, "Like the florists of our grandmothers' time, we revere every flower and leaf. Through scientific methods, we can precisely capture the active essence of plants, but we maintain the delicacy and patience of traditional craftsmanship in the extraction and blending process. Every step is meticulously designed to ensure the full preservation of nature's power."







A Century of Craftsmanship Meets Modern Technology: From Private Salon Products to Brand Expansion

JARDIN DÉ LUCIA was founded at the end of the 19th century, originally focusing on plant essence extraction and sophisticated floral cultivation. Lucia, the founder, was the first to combine plant cultivation extraction techniques with skincare technology, launching the first plant oil product. In the early years, the brand was used privately in high-end French beauty salons and spas, but due to its exceptional results and natural ingredients, it gradually gained recognition among France's elite.

Although JARDIN DÉ LUCIA is still relatively unknown on the global stage, the brand has maintained a low-key and refined market positioning. The brand's transformation began in the early 21st century, particularly after the granddaughter of Lucia, Cécile, took over the brand. Under her leadership, JARDIN DÉ LUCIA began to shift towards a more formalized branding approach. Despite this, the brand remains a niche name, known primarily in exclusive circles, with its "Fairy Series" gradually accumulating loyal consumers, becoming the designated choice for some professional beauty salons and high-end consumers.







Outstanding Reputation: Praised by French Celebrities and Popular in the Fashion Scene

JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's innovative technology has not only been highly praised in professional circles but has also earned public acclaim from the French First Lady. She has stated in various public appearances that JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's "Fairy Oil" and "Fairy Mask" help maintain the radiance and elasticity of her skin, becoming an essential part of her skincare routine amidst her demanding schedule. The endorsement from these influential consumers has significantly enhanced the brand's credibility, firmly establishing its position in the high-end market.

Additionally, JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's essential oil products have become the skincare favorites of female celebrities and top makeup artists during Paris Fashion Week. They have also received exclusive recommendations in prestigious fashion magazines such as VOGUE Paris and ELLE, further solidifying the brand's influence in the luxury skincare market.







Innovative Technology: Leading the Skincare Revolution with Plant Oil Extraction

JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's core technology-its "Plant Oil Extraction Technology"-combines plant stem cells and microbial slow-release technology, forming the brand's competitive edge in skincare science.

This technology relies on advanced laboratory research and molecular selection techniques, precisely targeting skin cell layers to enhance the skin's barrier function and self-repair ability. With this technology, the brand's iconic products, such as the "Fairy Oil" and "Fairy Mask," have become must-have choices for modern women seeking effective skincare solutions.

The culmination of this skincare technology is embodied in JARDIN DÉ LUCIA's famous "IVP" formula, which utilizes plant stem cells extracted at the molecular level to deeply repair the skin, optimize its structure, stimulate cell regeneration, and provide a long-lasting skincare experience. This innovative and unique technology has earned the brand high praise in the luxury market and attracted passionate consumers from around the globe.







Brand Strategy: Balancing Craftsmanship and Innovation, Maintaining a“Small but Beautiful” Position

It is noteworthy that even today, JARDIN DÉ LUCIA continues to adhere to its "small but beautiful" brand philosophy, focusing on providing customized, high-quality skincare products for a specific consumer group. The brand leader stated, "We do not blindly pursue large-scale expansion, but instead focus on meeting the real needs of consumers through continuous technological innovation and exquisite products, ensuring that every customer who uses JARDIN DÉ LUCIA products experiences the unique charm of combining nature with technology."

She added, "We firmly believe that skincare is not just a functional need but a process of dialoguing with nature and oneself. Every product from JARDIN DÉ LUCIA is a finely crafted piece of art, embodying the perfect fusion of craftsmanship and technology."