Event Overview: Summit On Nutrition Science & Commercialization


2025-07-22 03:04:55
(MENAFN- GetNews) Frontier Applications in Functional Foods: Driving Industry Innovation

SINOFN Joins Key Shanghai Summit on Nutrition Science & Commercialization

Event Overview: Where Science Meets Market Strategy

Hosted by Shanghai Fenglin Life Health Industry Development Group and co-organized by the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health (SINH) Engineering Laboratory , this high-impact symposium (July 18, 2025) convened industry leaders to address critical challenges:

  • Policy shifts : China's 3-year "Weight Management Initiative" regulatory framework

  • R&D bottlenecks : Bioactive compound screening and clinical validation

  • Commercialization gaps : Bridging academic research and market-ready products

Notable Participants :

  • Oatly, Bayer, Haleon, By-Health, Sinopharm

  • 200+ executives from R&D, regulatory affairs, and brand innovation

