What Is PKU Diet? Lifelong Management For Phenylketonuria

Twenty years ago, a phone call shattered a family's joy. "Hello, this is the Newborn Screening Center of Shanghai Children's Hospital. Your child's test results show an abnormality. Please come for further checks immediately."

For Dai's parents, that moment remains vivid: laughter over their newborn son turned to suffocating dread. Their child was diagnosed with phenylketonuria (PKU) -a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 11,000 births in China. Left untreated, PKU causes toxic phenylalanine (Phe) buildup, leading to intellectual disability, seizures, and irreversible neurological damage.

The PKU Diet: What Can You Eat?

A PKU diet isn't just restrictive-it's lifesaving. Patients must avoid high-protein foods like meat, eggs, dairy, nuts, and legumes. Instead, their diet revolves around:



Low-Phe fruits/vegetables (e.g., apples, cucumbers)

Specially formulated PKU foods (Phe-free breads, pastas) Medical formulas (to provide essential nutrients without Phe)

As Prof. Tian Guoli, Director of Shanghai Children's Hospital's Newborn Screening Center, explains:

"Early intervention is critical. Children treated from birth can achieve normal cognitive development. Delaying treatment beyond 3 months risks irreversible intellectual decline."

A Family's Journey: 6 Notebooks of Hope

Dai's childhood was defined by meticulous tracking. His parents weighed every gram of food, recorded daily intake in 6 notebooks , and monitored blood Phe levels. Yet, they refused to let PKU isolate him. At family gatherings, Dai mastered the "game" of finding safe foods, turning dietary limits into empowerment.

"My parents taught me not just what to eat, but why. Their resilience shaped my life."

Now a University of Hong Kong student, Dai runs a PKU support platform for thousands of families. His message: Parental mindset is medicine .

"Parents who face PKU with optimism teach their children to thrive. Mine showed me how."

Early Screening Saves Futures

China's newborn screening program (established 1996) detects PKU via blood tests within days of birth. With 98% coverage nationwide , early diagnosis enables immediate dietary intervention. Advances like tandem mass spectrometry now screen for 40+ metabolic disorders simultaneously, boosting PKU detection accuracy.

Yet challenges persist. The Birth Defect Prevention Plan (2023–2027) aims for 90% diagnosis/treatment within 2 weeks of screening-requiring seamless coordination across hospitals, labs, and families.

Dai's story proves PKU isn't a life sentence-it's a manageable journey. With early screening, strict dietary control, and innovative formulas, families can disperse the darkest clouds.

"PKU is now part of me-a habit woven into my strength." - Dai