Lone Wolf Roofing Rises As Louisiana's Most Trusted Roofing Services Company, Delivering Craftsmanship, Speed, And A 100-Year Warranty

As homeowners and businesses across Louisiana face ever-changing weather conditions and rising maintenance concerns, one company is standing tall as the go-to name for roof repair, storm damage restoration, and exterior upgrades: Lone Wolf Roofing . Based in Metairie and proudly female-owned, the company combines over 25 years of experience with cutting-edge craftsmanship and a bold promise of reliability, offering a 100-year warranty and a guarantee to begin installation within 24 hours.

With a wide range of services covering residential and commercial roofing, siding, gutters, windows, and storm restoration, Lone Wolf Roofing is redefining what it means to be a modern roofing contractor in Louisiana.

Built for Louisiana's Toughest Weather

Louisiana's climate brings intense heat, humidity, hurricanes, and unpredictable storms that wear down roofs and exterior systems over time. Lone Wolf Roofing is built to respond to those exact challenges. The team's expertise in handling storm-related repairs, roof replacements, and full-scale exterior upgrades makes them one of the most trusted names in the state.

“We're not just replacing shingles or patching leaks,” said Clare Manale, owner and founder of Lone Wolf Roofing.“We're helping homeowners protect their investment, enhance their curb appeal, and gain peace of mind for decades to come.”

Full-Service Solutions from a Female-Owned Company

Founded in 2020, Lone Wolf Roofing is proud to bring a personal touch and community-driven mindset to the industry. As a certified Fortified Roofer and GAF Pro Contractor, the company maintains a high standard of quality, professionalism, and innovation.

Their full suite of services includes:



Residential Roofing : From minor repairs to full installations, Lone Wolf Roofing ensures every home is protected and styled to withstand Louisiana's conditions.

Commercial Roofing : For flat roofs, leak repairs, and large-scale systems, the team provides durable, code-compliant roofing with minimal business disruption.

Storm Damage Restoration : With emergency response, tarp services, siding replacement, and insurance assistance, Lone Wolf Roofing helps property owners recover quickly and safely.

Gutters and Downspouts : High-quality gutter installation and repair services protect foundations and siding from water damage. Windows, Soffit, Fascia, Siding, and More : The company also offers complete exterior remodeling for a refreshed, resilient home or business.

A Promise of Speed and Integrity

What sets Lone Wolf Roofing apart is its customer-first approach and speed of service. Retail customers are guaranteed that if installation does not begin within 24 hours of signing the contract, their roof is free. This level of confidence is rare in the industry and reflects the company's commitment to responsiveness and reliability.

Local Service Backed by Experience

With over 3,400 completed projects and more than 800 happy clients, Lone Wolf Roofing has built a strong reputation throughout Louisiana. Service areas include Metairie, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Kenner, Harvey, Gretna, Madisonville, and Mandeville.

Each location receives personalized service that reflects the unique architectural styles and environmental challenges of the region. Whether restoring a home after a storm in Destrehan or upgrading a commercial property in Baton Rouge, the company's dedication to local excellence never wavers.

Rave Reviews from Homeowners Across the State

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Lone Wolf Roofing's success. With over 85 Google reviews and a growing base of returning clients, the company continues to earn praise for professionalism, speed, and high-quality results.

“I was absolutely thrilled with the entire experience. Communication was top-notch, and the final result exceeded my expectations,” said Henry Salassi, a recent client.

Another homeowner, Frances Gummere, added,“The design crew helped me select the perfect vinyl siding, and the entire process was respectful and professional from start to finish.”

Certified, Award-Winning, and Committed to Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing holds multiple industry certifications and accolades, including:



Fortified Roofer Certification

GAF Pro Contractor Recognition

IKO Preferred Contractor Status Metairie's Best Roofer and Siding Installer

These credentials reflect not only technical expertise but a deep-rooted commitment to doing the job right the first time.

Education, Transparency, and Customer Empowerment

Through its FAQ section and educational content, Lone Wolf Roofing empowers clients with answers to common questions such as how long roofs last, what materials are best, how to file insurance claims, and how to maintain roof health over time.

Clients can also receive free inspections and estimates with no obligation, helping them make informed decisions at every step.

About Lone Wolf Roofing

