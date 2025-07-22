Lone Wolf Roofing Leads Louisiana As The Best Roofing Company Delivering Storm-Ready Solutions With Integrity, Speed, And Unmatched Craftsmanship

In a state known for unpredictable storms and sweltering heat, roofing is not just another home improvement project; it is essential protection. Leading the charge in durability and dependability is Lone Wolf Roofing , a 100 percent female-owned company founded by Clare Manale. Based in Metairie and proudly serving communities across Louisiana, Lone Wolf Roofing is redefining what it means to deliver exceptional service, expert craftsmanship, and unwavering customer care.

From Nursing to Roofing: A Mission-Driven Journey

Clare Manale's path to construction leadership began far from shingles and siding. A Mount Carmel state soccer champion and honors graduate from LSU Medical School, Clare built her early career around care and service. But her love for remodeling and transformation never faded. After running Lone Wolf Renovations, Clare saw a gap in the industry: a lack of personal connection and customer service. Determined to do better, she purchased and relaunched the brand as Lone Wolf Roofing, focused entirely on exterior remodeling with a mission to put the customer first.

Today, as a mother of three sons and the driving force behind her team, Clare is involved in every stage of the process, from the initial consultation to the final walkthrough. Under her leadership, Lone Wolf Roofing has earned a reputation not just for exceptional results, but for treating every home as if it were their own.

A Tradition of Quality and Resilience

Lone Wolf Roofing combines high-grade materials with certified expertise to deliver results built to withstand Louisiana's toughest weather. From hurricane winds to high humidity and scorching heat, their roofs and siding are engineered for long-term protection.

The company holds elite certifications including Fortified Roofer, GAF Pro Contractor, and IKO Preferred Contractor, reflecting their commitment to excellence and industry-best practices. Every project is guided by Clare's philosophy: do it right the first time and exceed expectations every time.

Commercial and Residential Roofing Across Louisiana

Whether it's a small home in Slidell or a large commercial building in Baton Rouge, Lone Wolf Roofing has the tools, talent, and experience to handle it all.

Their comprehensive service offering includes:



Residential Roofing : Tailored repairs, replacements, and installations built to endure Louisiana's climate

Commercial Roofing : Flat roofs, leak repairs, maintenance, and new construction roofing systems

Storm Damage Restoration : Emergency services, inspections, and full restoration for homes and businesses after severe weather

Gutter Services : Custom-fit gutter installation, replacement, and maintenance to prevent water damage

Soffit and Fascia Solutions : Repairs and installations to protect rooflines and improve ventilation

Window and Door Restoration : High-quality replacements and repairs that blend aesthetics and energy efficiency Roof Insurance Claims : Full assistance from documentation to settlement, ensuring homeowners get the coverage they deserve

In every category, Lone Wolf Roofing blends speed with precision. For retail customers, they offer an incredible guarantee: if installation does not begin within 24 hours of contract signing, the roof is free.

Trusted by Homeowners Statewide

With over 3,400 projects completed and more than 800 happy clients, Lone Wolf Roofing has become a household name across Louisiana. Clients praise the company not only for their results but for their honesty, responsiveness, and care.

“I was absolutely thrilled with the entire experience. Communication was top-notch, and the final result exceeded my expectations,” said Henry Salassi, a satisfied customer. Another homeowner, Frances Gummere, noted,“They helped me choose siding that matched my vision and completed the job with complete professionalism.”

Serving Every Corner of Louisiana

Lone Wolf Roofing proudly serves a wide list of cities and parishes, including Metairie, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Gretna, Kenner, Mandeville, Madisonville, Destrehan, River Ridge, Chalmette, Houma, Thibodaux, and beyond. Their teams bring local knowledge, fast response times, and consistent quality to every job.

Whether repairing a storm-damaged roof in Prairieville or installing a brand-new gutter system in Terrytown, the company brings the same attention to detail and commitment to excellence statewide.

Customer-Centered from Start to Finish

At Lone Wolf Roofing, the project is not complete until the customer is fully satisfied. From free estimates and drone inspections to transparent pricing and thorough final walkthroughs, every step is built on communication and trust.

Their reputation is supported not only by certifications but by their approach. Daily team meetings ensure every staff member stays aligned with the company's mission. Safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction are not optional; they are built into the foundation of every project.

About Lone Wolf Roofing

Founded by Clare Manale in Metairie, Louisiana, Lone Wolf Roofing is a 100 percent female-owned company specializing in roofing, siding, gutter systems, and storm damage restoration. With over 25 years of combined experience, certified expertise, and a bold commitment to customer service, Lone Wolf Roofing provides durable exterior solutions for homes and businesses across the state.