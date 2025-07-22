Torri IN Fashion Captivates With Elegance And Authentic Beauty

MENAFN - GetNews)Emotion, vision, and enchantment. The first edition of Torri IN Fashion has come to a close with extraordinary success, transforming Torri del Benaco into a widespread stage for high fashion, craftsmanship, and solidarity. Two days of exclusive experiences, perfectly blending style and territory, set against the timeless backdrop of Lake Garda.







Conceived by HBrevolution – a project born from the shared vision of fashion designer Luca Hettner and blogger Paola Buonacara – Torri IN Fashion masterfully combined aesthetics, local identity, and sustainable creativity, surpassing expectations in terms of audience, participation, and impact.

A Unique Fashion Journey

The first day (Friday, July 11) opened with an exclusive live shooting session through the village streets: an open-air visual story amid charming views and designer garments, involving models, photographers, and partner brands in an immersive experience.

Later in the afternoon, a press aperitif was held at Hotel Ristorante Al Caminetto, welcoming journalists and influencers – a prelude to the highly anticipated evening fashion show.

In the evening, the dock of Torri del Benaco was transformed into a 30- meter catwalk over the lake: a magical setting of lights, music, and an enthusiastic audience. Five acclaimed designers – DiegoM, Luca Hettner, Madamoro, Lucia Pascale, and PrincMay – showcased their Fall/ Winter, Resort, Infinity, and Spring/ Summer collections in a crescendo of elegance and craftsmanship.

The show was gracefully presented by Sara Cantoni, blending charm, rhythm, and audience engagement.

The night concluded with an exclusive after-party at the Castle, toasting fashion with fine wines from Terre di Leone winery. The evening provided a privileged space for networking, attended by designers, media, and institutional representatives including Dr. Elisa De Berti, Vice President of the Veneto Region, among other esteemed guests.

Luxury Market, Wellness & Innovation

Saturday, July 12 brought the spotlight to the Luxury Market on De Paoli dock, transformed into a refined showcase of fashion, fragrances, accessories, and design. Brands like Bambookeda, DomaSunglasses, Gvintage, Madamoro, Lucia Pascale, PrincMay, Pennata, and &ngelKaftani presented their unique, sustainability- driven creations.

Next to the market, guests enjoyed free Yoga Experience classes organized by Bambookeda and led by Silvana Toffali from Keleuthos Yoga Center, held in the town's cinema hall – a tranquil and rejuvenating moment.

Also drawing great interest was the Tesla Model Y test drive, which allowed visitors to explore cutting- edge automotive innovation thanks to the partnership with Tesla Motors.







Charity with Heart: The Auction

The event closed with a deeply emotional moment: a Charity Auction supporting PIT Onlus and the Convivio project, where designers and exhibitors generously donated exclusive creations. The funds raised will go directly to support cancer patients in need.

Voices from the Founders

“It was a dream come true,” said Paola Buonacara, co-founder of HBrevolution.

“Bringing fashion into authentic, lesser-known places allowed us to create true emotions – far from the frenzy of traditional fashion circuits.”

For Luca Hettner, co- founder and fashion designer,

“Torri IN Fashion wasn't just a show – it was a new kind of event: immersive, engaging, and authentic. It proves that fashion can bring beauty and value, anywhere.”

Thanks to Our Partners

Torri IN Fashion was made possible thanks to the patronage of the Municipality of Torri del Benaco, the support of Tesla Motors, and the contribution of Hotel Ristorante Al Caminetto and Studio Borrelli & Partner.

“We wish to thank the Municipality of Torri del Benaco, our hotel partners (Hotel Al Caminetto, Relais La Limonaia), Ristorante Al Caminetto, all the exhibitors, media professionals, and every passionate contributor who helped make this event possible,” said Paola Buonacara and Luca Hettner.

“A heartfelt thank-you to photographers, videographers, makeup artists, the backstage crew, security, hospitality staff, and each and every collaborator who gave their best to Torri IN Fashion.

This wasn't just an event – it was a collective gesture. A way to showcase Italy's most refined and generous side, building bridges between aesthetics and values. It confirmed fashion as a cultural language capable of generating meaning and connection.

Torri IN Fashion showed that high- profile fashion events can thrive even in non-traditional settings, highlighting artisanal excellence and local identity. The HBrevolution project stands as a model of innovation, creating human, cultural, and economic value.

What's Next?

The next edition of Torri IN Fashion is already in the works.

Stay tuned!