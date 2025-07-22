Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT) Posts Blowout Q2, Stock Responds HIT, SNYR, PNPN.V/PNPNF In Breakout Zone See More To Watch Inside

Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT), a fast-growing Insurtech platform powered by third-party AI technology, announced second quarter financial results that underscored explosive growth and strong fundamentals, positioning the company as a standout in the digital health insurance sector.

Total revenue for Q2 2025 reached $9.3 million, an 86% increase year-over-year, while first-half revenues came in at $17.3 million - already 89% of the company's full-year 2024 performance. Pre-tax income for the quarter more than doubled YoY to $0.8 million, with first-half pre-tax income of $1.5 million representing 1.7 times all of FY2024. Adjusted EBITDA also surged, rising 134% YoY in Q2 to $1.6 million, with a first-half figure of $2.8 million, which already exceeds 2024's annual total.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT)'s operational momentum continues to build. Health In Tech reported 24,839 billed enrolled employees, a YoY gain of 5,738, while expanding its distribution partnerships to 778 brokers, third-party administrators, and agencies - up 87% YoY. As of June 30, 2025, the company held a cash balance of $8.1 million, with net accounts receivable reduced to $1.3 million, reflecting disciplined execution and growing financial strength.

With financials accelerating, partnerships expanding, and sector tailwinds at its back, Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT) is cementing its status as a major player in next-gen insurance infrastructure.

