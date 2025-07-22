In-Building Wireless Market 2030: New Trends, Demand Opportunities, Growth, And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



"CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (China), ZTE (China), Solid (South Korea)."In-building Wireless Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (DRS, DAS), Business Model, Building Size, Network Type, and End User (Commercial Campuses, Government, Transportation & Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

The in-building wireless market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from USD 22.58 billion in 2025 to USD 39.46 billion by 2030. Large, medium-sized, and small buildings urgently need high-speed, low-latency, and continuous indoor connectivity, which is driving the market. Strong infrastructure supporting both public and private networks is becoming a top priority for companies as wireless traffic moves more and more indoors, especially in urban areas. Distributed antenna systems (DAS), especially active and hybrid configurations, are being actively deployed by enterprises and neutral host operators in conjunction with distributed small cells to guarantee reliable coverage in challenging environments like commercial campuses, transit hubs, and entertainment venues.

Download PDF Brochure@

The integration of smart building innovations and private connectivity needs is transforming in-building wireless into a fundamental component of digital infrastructure rather than merely a coverage solution. Emerging use cases such as dynamic space utilization, energy-optimized HVAC control, and real-time asset visibility are being powered by tightly integrated in-building wireless networks supporting IoT, AI-based automation, and location-aware applications. For instance, NTT Urban Development in Japan deployed a hybrid DAS and small cell network across its premium commercial towers, enabling integration with tenant-specific smart building systems and reducing energy consumption by 18% through predictive load balancing. Similarly, Heathrow Airport in the UK is embedding private 5G within its terminals to streamline baggage logistics and enable autonomous inspection systems, a move expected to reduce ground delays by over 25% annually.

Beyond efficiency, in-building wireless is becoming critical for regulatory compliance; in the US, updated fire code mandates in Chicago require public-safety DAS coverage across all new constructions above a certain square footage. This interplay of digital performance and regulatory evolution is creating strategic urgency for enterprises to invest in scalable, spectrum-flexible in-building wireless infrastructure, positioning it as a key lever in long-term operational and ESG agendas.

Service providers business model is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

Service providers continue to lead the in-building wireless market due to their end-to-end control over spectrum, deployment, and service management, allowing them to offer integrated solutions that enterprises and public institutions increasingly prefer. Their dominance is reinforced by the scale and pace at which they roll out public and private network infrastructures. For instance, AT&T has launched its On-Demand In-Building Connectivity service, specifically designed for commercial buildings. This service provides a managed distributed antenna system (DAS) and small cell bundle that encompasses installation, operation, and maintenance. By doing so, it effectively mitigates deployment challenges for property owners, streamlining the process for enhanced connectivity solutions. Similarly, Verizon partnered with Mayo Clinic to implement public-safety DAS and private 5G networks to support critical healthcare applications within their facilities.

These providers offer connectivity, SLAs, compliance assurance, and round-the-clock support, which standalone neutral hosts or enterprises often cannot match on a scale. Recent industry insights highlight that service providers account for over 50% of IBW project revenues, reflecting their continued dominance in large venues and distributed enterprise settings. Their ability to invest in licensed and shared spectrum, leverage existing fiber backhaul, and provide nationwide managed services puts them at the center of most indoor wireless transformation initiatives.

Medium buildings segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Medium-sized buildings such as hospitals, university buildings, mid-rise offices, and logistics warehouses are increasingly driving in-building wireless growth due to their optimal balance between scale and complexity. These structures are large enough to require robust wireless infrastructure but not as capital-intensive or deployment-heavy as sprawling campuses or stadiums. For instance, DHL Express recently equipped its 120,000 sq. ft. warehousing hub in Malaysia with distributed small cells and repeaters to power indoor asset tracking and autonomous forklifts, resulting in a 40% reduction in manual handling time and improved operational accuracy.

In education, the University of Texas at Arlington upgraded its 250,000 sq. ft. central classroom complex with a hybrid DAS and private CBRS system, enabling consistent, high-speed indoor connectivity and reducing latency for live-streamed lectures and testing systems by 25%. Such buildings are becoming prime targets for scalable, modular solutions as enterprises seek fast returns and streamlined deployments. With CBRS, C-band, and mmWave deployments becoming more flexible, medium buildings offer a high-growth entry point, and they currently contribute to nearly 38% of new IBW deployments annually, making them the fastest-expanding category by building size.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period

North America leads the in-building wireless market due to advanced 5G infrastructure, enterprise digitization, supportive regulation, and a mature ecosystem of service providers and neutral hosts. Key drivers include widespread upgrades to legacy DAS systems in high-traffic environments such as SoFi Stadium, which deployed over 2,500 antennas and 3,000 remote units to support multi-operator 5G services. In the healthcare sector, Kaiser Permanente has adopted private 5G across multiple facilities to improve patient mobility, connected care systems, and operational coordination.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the In-building Wireless Market

In-building wireless solutions are specifically designed to provide consistent, high-quality cellular and wireless connectivity within enclosed environments such as offices, stadiums, hospitals, airports, and commercial complexes. Unlike traditional outdoor macro networks, these systems overcome indoor signal degradation caused by building materials and structural design, ensuring robust coverage even in hard-to-reach areas.

A key differentiator in the in-building wireless market is the growing integration with next-generation technologies such as 5G and IoT. These systems support higher data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive device connectivity-making them ideal for smart building infrastructure, automated facilities, and real-time operational environments.

The market is characterized by advanced architectures like DAS and small cells, which allow for scalable and flexible deployments tailored to building size and user demand. These systems can be strategically placed throughout a building to ensure seamless and uniform signal distribution, offering improved user experiences compared to traditional repeaters.

Neutral host solutions, which allow multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) to share a single in-building wireless infrastructure, are gaining traction. This model reduces redundancy, lowers deployment costs, and encourages collaboration among stakeholders, especially in large multi-tenant buildings or public venues.

Major Highlights of the In-building Wireless Market

With the exponential increase in mobile data usage driven by video streaming, remote work, and cloud applications, there is a rising demand for high-performance indoor connectivity. This trend is pushing enterprises and building managers to invest in robust in-building wireless solutions to meet user expectations and maintain service quality.

The deployment of 5G networks is significantly boosting the in-building wireless market. As 5G signals often have limited penetration through walls and dense structures, operators and enterprises are increasingly investing in in-building systems to ensure seamless 5G connectivity indoors-particularly in urban and high-density environments.

Hospitals, shopping malls, airports, educational institutions, and stadiums are major hotspots for in-building wireless implementation. These venues require uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity to support thousands of users simultaneously, which has led to large-scale investments in indoor wireless systems.

Neutral host business models are transforming the market landscape by enabling infrastructure sharing among multiple mobile network operators (MNOs). This reduces capital expenditures for individual operators and promotes faster rollout in large, complex venues-accelerating overall market growth.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the In-building Wireless Market

The report profiles key players such as CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (China), ZTE (China), Solid (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), Sercomm (Taiwan), Amphenol (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), and JMA Wireless (US).

CommScope

CommScope recently advanced its position in the in-building wireless space by expanding its Era C-RAN architecture, enabling centralized deployment of head-end units and dramatically reducing the amount of fiber and onsite infrastructure required. This platform now supports dynamic software-driven features such as MIMO and virtual sectorization, essential for 5G densification across large buildings. Within its Venue and Campus Networks segment, CommScope delivers in-building wireless through ION DAS, ONECELL indoor small cells, and Era solutions, tailored to support public and private networks across healthcare, education, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

For instance, CommScope deployed a hybrid DAS across Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the NFL's Raiders, integrating remote units, antennas, and network management software to handle massive data loads during sold-out events. Similarly, its deployment at the University of Tennessee enabled campus-wide 5G readiness with minimal disruption to the existing infrastructure, demonstrating how the company scales across high-density and mid-sized indoor environments using a blend of professional services and modular hardware systems.

Airspan Networks

Airspan significantly expanded its in-building wireless capabilities by acquiring Corning's wireless assets, including the MobileAccess 6000/6200 DAS systems and SpiderCloud's enterprise RAN solutions. This move strengthened its footprint in dense urban venues and enterprise campuses, with solutions that support distributed antenna systems, small cells, and multi-band support, including CBRS and C-band. Airspan's new IBW portfolio is now aligned under its enterprise wireless unit, which combines hardware with network planning software, integration services, and managed services tailored for operators, neutral host providers, and large enterprises.

At a major commercial complex in downtown Chicago, Airspan deployed its rebranded MobileAccess 6200 system to support multi-tenant 5G coverage across three interconnected buildings, using a layered DAS and small cell setup to reduce shadow zones while maintaining carrier neutrality. In another case, a national logistics warehouse chain in the US adopted Airspan's CBRS-based private network, powered by SpiderCloud, to improve indoor asset tracking and connected worker applications across large warehouses, depicting how Airspan's IBW stack meets performance and business-critical application demands.

Ericsson

Ericsson, a leading Swedish telecommunications company, plays a significant role in the in-building wireless market by providing advanced indoor connectivity solutions. Through its Ericsson Radio Dot System, the company delivers high-capacity, energy-efficient indoor mobile coverage for venues such as offices, airports, hospitals, and shopping malls. This system supports 4G and 5G networks and integrates seamlessly with existing outdoor networks, enhancing user experience and network performance. Ericsson collaborates with operators and enterprises worldwide to meet growing data demands and ensure reliable indoor mobile service.

Huawei

Huawei, a major Chinese telecommunications equipment provider, is a key player in the in-building wireless market, offering comprehensive indoor coverage solutions to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity. Its Digital Indoor System (DIS) and LampSite series support 4G and 5G networks, delivering high-capacity, low-latency coverage in environments like offices, shopping centers, transportation hubs, and stadiums. Huawei's in-building solutions are known for their modular design, ease of deployment, and seamless integration with macro networks, helping operators and enterprises enhance indoor user experience and network efficiency.

Nokia

Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications company, actively serves the in-building wireless market through its advanced indoor solutions designed to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity. Its portfolio includes the Nokia Digital Indoor System (DIS) and small cell technologies that support 4G and 5G networks, tailored for venues such as office buildings, airports, hospitals, and industrial facilities. Nokia's solutions emphasize scalability, energy efficiency, and ease of integration with existing infrastructure, enabling operators and enterprises to meet growing data demands and ensure seamless indoor coverage and user experience.