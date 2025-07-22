Running Out Of Hot Water? Lavergne's Shares Signs It's Time To Upgrade A Water Heater

MENAFN - GetNews)



LaVergne's Plumbing & Heating is helping homeowners in Bellingham, Mount Vernon, and surrounding communities recognize the early signs of water heater failure.

Whether the system is struggling to keep up or showing its age, an outdated water heater can lead to cold showers, high energy bills, and even costly water damage if left unaddressed.

Water heaters typically last 8 to 12 years. As they age, they lose efficiency and become more prone to issues like inconsistent heating, sediment buildup, and internal corrosion. LaVergne's offers expert diagnostics and professional replacement services to ensure families across Northwest Washington have reliable access to hot water year-round.

Common Signs a Water Heater May Need Replacement:



Hot water runs out quickly or never reaches desired temperature

Water is rusty, discolored, or smells metallic

Unusual banging, popping, or rumbling noises from the tank

Visible leaks or pooling water around the base of the unit System is over 10 years old and requiring frequent repairs



In addition to traditional tank-style units, LaVergne's installs high-efficiency tankless water heater , which provide on-demand hot water, take up less space, and reduce utility costs. Their licensed plumbers help homeowners choose the right system based on home size, hot water usage, and budget.

Upgrading an old or failing water heater not only improves daily comfort-it also helps prevent the risks of water damage, energy waste, and untimely breakdowns.

Schedule Water Heater Service With LaVergne's

LaVergne's Plumbing & Heating serves Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Ferndale, and nearby communities with expert plumbing services, including water heater repair and replacement. To schedule a consultation or service call, contact (360) 293-3779 or visit .

About LaVergne's Plumbing & Heating

LaVergne's Plumbing & Heating has proudly served Northwest Washington since 1951. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing and heating services with a commitment to honest recommendations, dependable work, and community-focused care. LaVergne's continues to be a trusted name for homeowners throughout Whatcom and Skagit Counties.