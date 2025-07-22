403
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Now Has One UI 8 Watch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, July 22, 2025 – Samsung Electronics today announced the availability of the One UI 8 Watch update1 for Galaxy Watch Ultra, unlocking the motivational health features and refined, intuitive interface unveiled with the new Galaxy Watch8 series to a wider Galaxy users. With the update, Galaxy Watch Ultra users now have access to powerful tools2 like Running Coach, Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index - all designed to help users build healthier habits through motivational insights.
With One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimized to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen. Multi-Info Tiles pull everything from health metrics to weather into a customizable view, delivering the information users need, exactly when they need it. Now Bar3 ensures that whatever users are working on is always accessible. These One UI 8 Watch features integrate seamlessly with Galaxy Watch Ultra's robust performance and durability.
Galaxy Watch Ultra remains the ultimate wearable companion for those who love outdoor adventure, all available in four stunning titanium finishes - including the newly introduced Titanium Blue. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch8 is designed for everyday wellness with comfort and style, while Galaxy Watch8 Classic offers timeless sophistication paired with advanced functionality. Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will soon be globally launched.
