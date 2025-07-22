Egypt: Executives Of Japan Food Solutions S.A.E. Paid A Courtesy Call On The Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On 16 July 2025, Mr. Emad Said, Senior Managing Director of Japan Food Solutions (J.F.S.) S.A.E., paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, at the Royal Thai Embassy. Mr. Emad reported on his visit to Thailand to attend the annual Thaifex 2025 to meet with Thai entrepreneurs with whom the Embassy had matched the company. In addition, both parties discussed opportunities and potential for business cooperation between Thai and Egyptian entrepreneurs in the future, especially in the areas of food security and supply chain. Both sides agreed that products that Thailand has the potential to increase exports to Egypt include seasoned poultry and halal products, as well as investment in the hospitality, wellness and spa businesses. Meanwhile, products that Egypt is increasingly interested in exporting to Thailand include strawberries, broccoli, dried fruits and concentrate fruit juices. In addition, J.F.S. is interested in exchanging knowledge on Thai edamame cultivation techniques.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.