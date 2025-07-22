UK Launches Worldآ's First Sanctions Regime Against Irregular Migration

403
UK Launches Worldآ's First Sanctions Regime Against Irregular Migration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 22 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom has introduced the world's first sanctions regime specifically aimed at dismantling the criminal gangs responsible for irregular migration, the Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.
The new regime will be the first of its kind globally, dedicated to combating people smuggling and organized immigration crime. The exploitation of vulnerable individuals by criminal networks has become one of the primary drivers of irregular migration to the UK.
"For too long, criminal gangs have been lining their corrupt pockets and preying on the hopes of vulnerable people with impunity as they drive irregular migration to the UK. We will not accept this status quo. It is our moral duty-and a key part of our Plan for Change-to do all we can to smash these gangs and secure Britain's borders. That is why the UK has created the world's first sanctions regime targeted at gangs involved in people smuggling and irregular migration, as well as their enablers. From tomorrow, those involved will face having their assets frozen, being shut off from the UK financial system, and being banned from travelling to the UK," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in a statement.
Sanctions under this regime will disrupt the flow of money and materials by freezing property, bank accounts, and other assets used by organized criminal gangs to facilitate irregular migration. The measures are designed to target individuals anywhere in the world, who will be publicly named-making it illegal for the UK financial system to engage with them.
"This new sanctions regime marks a decisive step in our fight against the criminal gangs who profit from human misery. It will allow us to target the assets and operations of people smugglers wherever they operate -cutting off their funding and dismantling their networks piece by piece. Through the Border Security Command and key partners like the National Crime Agency, we are strengthening our ties with other nations to tackle this global problem. Together, we are sending a clear message: there is no hiding place for those who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk for profit," said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The sanctions regime will complement new powers being introduced under the Border, Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, ensuring that law enforcement has the broadest possible toolkit to confront and dismantle these criminal networks. Sanctions can also be applied in cases where traditional law enforcement and judicial approaches are not viable or effective.
