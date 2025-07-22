403
Kuwait Underlines Ironclad Belief In Human Rights Treaties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 22 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah stressed Tuesday that Kuwait vehemently believes in international human rights conventions and treaties, mainly the Arab Charter on Human Rights.
Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of her participation in the meeting of the states parties to the charter, which was held at the Cairo-based Arab League to look into a Libyan suggestion to revise Para III of Article 45 of the statute of the charter's committee regarding the mechanism of electing its members.
Sheikha Jawaher hoped member states would reach consensus on amending the mechanism and raising the number of the committee's 18 members so that all Arab League's 22 member states would be represented in the committee.
The Kuwait official also hoped that the statute would be revised on the basis of a holistic vision that reflects consensus among the states parties to the charter.
She underlined paramount significance of the Arab charter's committee to monitoring the implementation of states' commitments and promoting human rights in the Arab region.
Sheikha Jawaher pointed out that the State of Kuwait believes in promoting and pushing forward joint Arab action. (end)
