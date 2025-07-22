403
WHO Warns Of Global Resurgence Of Chikungunya Virus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 22 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday sounded the alarm over a concerning global resurgence of the Chikungunya virus, warning that the current pattern mirrors the devastating outbreak that swept across the Indian Ocean region two decades ago.
"Chikungunya is a disease that is not very widely known, but it has now been detected and is being transmitted in 119 countries. About 5.6 billion people live in areas at risk for chikungunya and other mosquito-borne viruses," said Dr. Diana Alvarez, WHO Team Lead on Arboviruses, during a press conference in Geneva.
She explained that Chikungunya, transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes - commonly known as the "tiger mosquito" - which also spread Zika and urban yellow fever, can trigger rapid and widespread outbreaks in areas lacking population immunity, putting immense pressure on healthcare systems.
Symptoms typically include very high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash, and extreme fatigue. While most cases last only a few days, "up to 40 percent of infected individuals develop long-term disabilities that may persist for months or even years," Alvarez said.
"This is where the heavy burden of Chikungunya lies; it affects countries' economies, their workforce, and the quality of life of affected populations. In rare cases, the disease can be fatal, particularly among the elderly and newborns," she warned.
Drawing parallels to the 2004-2005 epidemic, Alvarez recalled that nearly half a million cases were reported across small island territories in the Indian Ocean and parts of Southeast Asia. "In some islands, almost a third of the population was infected," she said. "After that, Chikungunya spread globally, revealing its epidemic potential."
According to Alvarez, WHO has observed a similar trend since early 2025. "The same islands affected 20 years ago are now facing large outbreaks - Mauritius and La Reunion, for instance - where a third of the population is estimated to have been infected."
She warned that the virus is now expanding into Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, with epidemic transmission also occurring in South Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and imported cases emerging in Europe. "Local transmission has already been reported in France, and a new case was detected last week in Italy," she added.
Alvarez confirmed that WHO is supporting member states by enhancing laboratory diagnostics, training healthcare workers, strengthening clinical management, improving risk communication, and boosting mosquito control and surveillance systems.
"There is no specific treatment for Chikungunya," Alvarez emphasized. "Prevention is key. Avoiding mosquito bites through repellents is important."
While two vaccines, one live attenuated and the other virus-like particle-based, have received regulatory approval in some countries and are used primarily for travelers, WHO does not yet have sufficient evidence to issue global recommendations. "However, WHO is monitoring the situation closely and is convening a strategic advisory group in the coming weeks to evaluate potential guidance," Alvarez confirmed.
She urged countries to act swiftly. "We are raising the alarm early so that countries can strengthen detection and response capacities to avoid large-scale outbreaks". (end)
