Israel Strikes More Gazans
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 22 (KUNA) -- At least 77 Palestinian people have fallen martyr and 376 others wounded over the past 24 hours by the repeated Israeli air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Five bodies of those killed were recovered from rubble, health authorities said in a statement.
The number of those killed while getting aid has risen to 1,026 along 6,562 injuries, it noted.
In addition, malnutrition in Gaza has killed 15 people, including four children, raising the total to 101, including 80 children.
Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza has risen to 59,106, along with 142,511 injuries, it revealed. (end)
