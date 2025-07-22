Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Black Sabbath Frontman Ozzy Osbourne Dead Aged 76: Family


2025-07-22 03:02:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced in a statement.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement said.

