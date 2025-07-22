George Vincent Named As Kroger Secretary And General Counsel

Retailer announces succession plan, welcomes experienced corporate lawyer

CINCINNATI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced George Vincent will join the company as its secretary and general counsel, effective August 4.

Vincent, a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, previously served as the firm's managing partner from 2007 to 2022, where he oversaw significant expansion and led many of the firm's strategic efforts. He also served as Chairman of the firm's first Board of Directors. In that role, Vincent oversaw more than 750 lawyers who are licensed in 35 states and the District of Columbia and who supported clients across the U.S. facing complex legal challenges.

Dinsmore is a full-service national firm with more than 90 law practices that offers comprehensive legal counsel, including intellectual property, corporate regulations, and financial law services. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dinsmore is an AmLaw 200 firm that is highly recommended over competitors, according to the BTI Consulting Group survey.

"George is a widely respected attorney and a trusted advisor to a wide range of companies and boards of directors," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "He has decades of experience helping businesses grow and managing complex regulatory environments. We look forward to welcoming George to the Kroger family."

Vincent has counseled national and international businesses on strategic growth and is a well-regarded leader in the legal community. He has earned "Best Lawyers" distinctions multiple times and was named to "America's Leading Lawyers for Business" for nearly 20 years. Vincent has served as board chair for various civic and business organizations, including the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Museum Center, and Cincinnati Art Museum.

Vincent is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School.

EVP and general counsel Christine Wheatley announces retirement

Executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary Christine Wheatley announced plans to retire on September 1. Wheatley joined Kroger in 2008 and has served as general counsel and secretary since 2014.

During her time at the company, Wheatley served as a senior advisor on the Kroger Leadership Team and as secretary for the company's Board of Directors and has been responsible for the company's legal and compliance function.

"We want to thank Christine for her many years of dedicated service," continued Sargent. "Christine has been a passionate advocate for our associates and provided outstanding guidance for our leadership team throughout the years. We wish Christine and her husband Bryan and their family well on this next chapter."

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

