Johnnie-O And SWAG Golf Release Limited-Edition Summer Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collection features three distinct capsules-Neon Nights, Chicago Style, and Icons-each inspired by popular elements that shaped Johnnie-O and SWAG Golf into the brands they are known for today. As part of Johnnie-O's 20th anniversary, the Neon Nights collection brings electricity to golf bags and outfits with hand-drawn designs that mix the iconic Johnnie-O Surfer Dude and 20th anniversary logos with SWAG Golf's signature skulls and dolphins, along with other playful golf references.

The Chicago Style capsule includes products with two unique designs inspired by the city famously known for its deep-dish pizza and fiercely held stance that ketchup never belongs on a hot dog. These designs-Deep Dish Pizza and No Ketchup Allowed-subtly celebrate the brands' shared roots in the Windy City, hometown of Johnnie-O founder John O'Donnell, and the site of SWAG Golf's headquarters. For this capsule, Johnnie-O and SWAG Golf captured the true spirit of the collection in downtown Chicago at Giordano's, an iconic local deep-dish staple, using the setting's authentic character to further reinforce the partnership's hometown roots and bold personality.

The last of the three capsules, Icons, features Wavefinder and King motifs made popular by SWAG Golf for those who want to rep the brand in their everyday style.

"For this collaboration, we set out to celebrate our shared Chicago roots with SWAG Golf and mark Johnnie-O's 20th anniversary by showcasing the styles and stories that define us, all seen through the lens of SWAG's unmistakable energy," said Dave Neville, SVP of Marketing at Johnnie-O. "Fans can expect a collection that's both rooted in tradition and unafraid to stand out."

Each capsule features elements of the signature Johnnie-O "Topspin," the intentional details in quality, design, and creativity that set Johnnie-O apart and create fans for life.

"Johnnie-O shares more than Windy City ties, but a commitment to bold, innovative thinking that refuses to accept the status quo," said Sean Ferrell, VP of Marketing at SWAG Golf. "We're proud to collaborate with them on this unique drop that blends attitude and style coast to coast."

The collection will launch throughout July and August 2025 with a designated drop date for each capsule:



July 22 - Neon Nights

July 29 - Chicago Style August 5 - Icons

The entire collection will be available for purchase online at Johnnie-O , and select polos will be available on SwagGolf .

About Johnnie-O:

Founded in 2005 by John O'Donnell in Santa Monica, CA, Johnnie-O is a premium lifestyle brand differentiated by its loyal and passionate consumer following, high-quality products with clever details, and omnichannel leadership. Johnnie-O currently offers a range of premium apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and boys. The collection includes polos and button-downs featuring the patented "Tweener Button," bottoms, swim, outerwear and a line of performance gear for the active lifestyle. Johnnie-O is available online at , as well as at specialty retailers and golf and racquet clubs across the United States. For more information, visit Johnnie-O or follow @johnnieobrand .

About SWAG Golf:

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill, Swag Golf has produced precision-milled putters, unparalleled headcovers, accessories and apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A PuttTM attitude, Swag Golf has built a reputation for high-end precision and is one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of mere minutes, Swag has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships– PGA TOUR professionals Nick Hardy, Taylor Montgomery, John Pak, and Taylor Dickson; LPGA professional Anna Nordqvist; Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac; and 3x World Series Champion Jon Lester. Licensing agreements include MLB, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Kraft-Heinz, WWE, Capcom, Topps, Vienna Beef, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow along for the latest company updates, product releases and ambassador signings at , @SwagGolfCo on Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Johnnie-O