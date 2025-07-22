Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Mediaalpha Inc. For Potential Violations Of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX).(“MediaAlpha” or the“Company”).

The investigation concerns whether MediaAlpha and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

MediaAlpha aims to help insurance carriers and distributors target and acquire consumers more efficiently and at greater scale through technology and data science. The Company's technology platform brings together leading insurance carriers and high-intent consumers through a real-time, programmatic, transparent, and results-driven ecosystem. MediaAlpha claims to be the largest online customer acquisition platform in the core verticals of property & casualty insurance, health insurance and life insurance.

On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed receipt of a letter from the FTC, which stated that the FTC was“prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint against the Company” claiming that MediaAlpha falsely“represented itself as affiliated with government entities, made misleading claims (in particular regarding health insurance products and use of consumers' personal information) and utilized deceptive advertising.”

On this news, MediaAlpha's stock declined $4.46 per share or 27.7% to close at $11.62 per share.



Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

