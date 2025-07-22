Podcasteditingoasis Partners With Oasis Voices Of Humanity Foundation (OVHF)

Making Podcasting Effortless-Because Your Voice Matters

PodcastEditingOasis and OVHF announce plans for Texarkana podcast training serving veterans, youth, unhoused, and underserved residents.

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PodcastEditingOasis, an Austin-based podcast production company, has partnered with Oasis Voices of Humanity Foundation (OVHF), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 33-2307628), to deliver hands-on, skills-based training in podcasting, media, and music production to the Texarkana, Texas community.The joint initiative will deliver free, skills-based training and job-focused mentorship to those facing barriers to employment and stability-including unhoused individuals, underserved veterans, first responders in need, youth at risk, nonprofit workers in transition, people with disabilities, and adults rebuilding after incarceration or shelter.According to annual reports from organizations such as the Union Rescue Mission and The Way Home Houston, over 80% of individuals who receive only food and clothing support return to homelessness. In contrast, comprehensive programs involving training and employment support report long-term success rates of 80–95% among graduates (Union Rescue Mission, The Doe Fund, The Way Home Houston, 2022–2024). Further, studies by the Pew Research Center and the Texas Workforce Commission confirm that access to digital skills remains a significant barrier for Texans in rural and low-income communities.“We support individuals in transition, helping them gain skills and step confidently into new opportunities,” said Elson Smith, Founder and CEO of PodcastEditingOasis.“This means we help veterans, first responders, nonprofit workers, youth facing barriers, individuals in need of support, and anyone in the community who is ready for a new start.”The Oasis Voices of Humanity Foundation provides direct human services to people facing serious life transitions. The organization addresses immediate needs such as food, clothing, and stability, while offering mentorship, job readiness, and training in digital audio, podcast production, and media skills. The goal is to equip people in crisis or transition with the resources needed to regain stability, build employable skills, and achieve long-term self-reliance.PodcastEditingOasis will contribute industry expertise and technical training; Oasis Voices of Humanity Foundation will lead local outreach and program support. The partnership anticipates launching the first wave of training programs and participant projects in Texarkana later this year.Additional updates and announcements about the partnership will be published on the podcast editing charity news page at PodcastEditingOasis.About PodcastEditingOasisPodcastEditingOasis is a provider of professional podcast editing, production, publishing, and skills-based training for organizations and independent creators, utilizing both human expertise and AI assistance.About Oasis Voices of Humanity Foundation (OVHF)Oasis Voices of Humanity Foundation (OVHF) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 33-2307628) serving veterans, first responders, nonprofit workers, youth facing barriers, individuals with disabilities, and adults in transition. The foundation delivers direct aid and hands-on job training to build stability and long-term self-reliance.

Elson Smith / CEO

Podcast Editing Oasis

+1 800-736-9943

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Facebook

X

One Voice at a Time

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.