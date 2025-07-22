FROM SHOWROOM TO SCHOOLROOM: SHEEHY DRIVES COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR STUDENTS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Annual effort kicks off July 28 across the Mid-Atlantic with 30 participating dealerships

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown to the new school year is on-and Sheehy Auto Stores is helping students across the Mid-Atlantic gear up for success. From Monday, July 28 through Monday, August 11, Sheehy's annual School Supply Drive will collect new, unused classroom essentials to benefit local students and schools in need.

With 30 participating dealerships throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., the company is calling on customers, employees, and neighbors to drop off backpacks, notebooks, pencils, tissues, and more to help make the back-to-school season brighter for thousands of children.

“We believe that a strong start to the school year begins with strong community support,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores.“This annual effort is one small way we can help ensure that every student heads back to class ready to learn and grow.”

The drive welcomes donations of brand-new school supplies, including:

.Backpacks: new, unused

.Paper: lined, copy, construction, notebooks

.Writing tools: #2 pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, markers

.Classroom staples: folders, binders, glue sticks, scissors, calculators, rulers

.Hygiene essentials: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

Donations can be dropped off at any Sheehy Auto Stores dealership throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., including dealerships in the Richmond, Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, Annapolis, and Hagerstown areas.

To find the nearest dealership, visit and click“Locations.”

About Sheehy Auto Stores

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the top 30 private dealer groups in the nation, with 30 locations representing 14 automotive brands across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1966, the family-owned company is committed to building lasting relationships with its customers and communities through trust, service, and support. Learn more at .

