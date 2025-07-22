Geniusvets Heads To Fetch Kansas City 2025: Visit Us At Booth #1317

GeniusVets will be exhibiting at Fetch Kansas City 2025, August 22–24. Stop by Booth #1317 for expert marketing insights, free resources, and exclusive giveaways designed to help your practice grow.

- Sam Daddona, Head of Consulting at GeniusVetsKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusVets , the leading marketing platform specifically for the veterinary industry, is attending Fetch dvm360Kansas City, and they're bringing powerful resources, fresh insights, and a whole lot of practice growth energy to Booth #1317.Recognized as one of the most trusted partners in veterinary marketing, GeniusVets helps practice owners, managers, and DVMs through tailored solutions that help attract loyal clients, improve retention, build cohesive teams, and strengthen operational efficiency.The GeniusVets booth is more than just another place to grab swag; it's the spot for veterinary leaders serious about their practice's growth. Booth visitors can take advantage of a free Marketing Health Exam that is designed to help practices identify growth opportunities based on their current digital presence.The Veterinary Marketing Health Exam offers a deep dive into your practice's digital presence. Where GeniusVets will analyze your current marketing strategy, growth opportunities, and competitive landscape to provide data-driven insights that align with your goals. This free consultation will leave you with valuable takeaways on how to boost your visibility and client acquisition.- Website performance, ensuring you are meeting or exceeding industry averages- Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) review- Real time traffic data on your website- Competitor performance dataWhether it's expanding search engine visibility, optimizing client communication, or fine-tuning content and website strategy, each exam ends with practical, ready-to-use recommendations tailored to each specific practice.In addition to personalized marketing insights, visitors will have the opportunity to enter an exclusive giveaway and connect directly with members of the GeniusVets leadership team, including Head of Consulting, Sam Daddona, who continuously emphasized the importance of meaningful, face-to-face interaction:"This isn't just another booth visit. It's a chance to finally get clear on why you're feeling stuck with your marketing or struggling to get more clients in the door," says Sam Daddona, Head of Consulting at GeniusVets. "We invite all practice owners, managers, and support staff to visit our booth at Fetch Kansas City to learn how our veterinary-exclusive marketing solutions can help empower your team to lead with purpose and grow intentionally."Whether you're a new practice owner, a seasoned DVM looking to scale, or a practice manager seeking more efficient systems, GeniusVets offers something for every growth-minded professional.Fetch Kansas City offers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere blending education, innovation, and Kansas City charm from legendary BBQ to a vibrant veterinary community. See how GeniusVets can support your growth while you soak in the local flavor.Find GeniusVets at Booth #1317 all weekend long to explore how smarter marketing strategies can lead to stronger practices. Whether you're looking for inspiration, tools, or just a solid conversation about what's next, you'll find it with GeniusVets. Be sure to Register Here !About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading veterinary marketing platform dedicated to helping practice owners excel. From client acquisition and retention to tools that drive growth and community, GeniusVets empowers veterinary professionals with the education, strategies, and technology they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing industry. Learn more at .

