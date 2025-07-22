California To Host The Nation's Leading Youth-Led Recovery Conference August 56 In Los Angeles

General Admission ticket graphic for Youth Recovery Expo 2025, taking place August 5–6 at UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

- Ann HerbstLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Young People in Recovery (YPR) has announced the return of its Youth Recovery Expo , taking place August 5–6, 2025, at UCLA's Carnesale Commons in Los Angeles. The conference is the only national gathering dedicated solely to the voices, leadership, and innovation of young people in or seeking recovery from substance use disorder and co-occurring conditions.Now in its second year, the Expo will feature expert speakers, youth-led panels, sponsor exhibitions, and wellness activities. The 2025 event will highlight California's growing leadership in harm reduction, collegiate recovery, and public health innovation.“California is at the forefront of the youth recovery movement,” said Ann Herbst, Executive Director of YPR.“We're proud to bring this powerful gathering to Los Angeles, where young leaders, treatment providers, and families are building new models of care and connection.”Keynote speakers include Kimberly and Lyle Wick, nationally recognized family recovery coaches and founders of Healing Family Addiction . Their opening session will offer practical tools for families navigating addiction with compassion and clarity.Other agenda highlights include a panel featuring experts from the California Bridge program, guided meditation and wellness sessions, and peer-led advocacy discussions centered on real-life solutions for Gen Z.The event will be hosted at Carnesale Commons on the UCLA campus, with lodging and meals available for registered participants. Last year's Expo, held at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., drew over 160 attendees and featured remarks from leaders at SAMHSA and Mobilize Recovery.Sponsorship opportunities and media credentials are still available. Local and national partners are invited to support this year's Expo and help ensure access for youth from across the country.The Youth Recovery Expo is an initiative of Young People in Recovery, a national nonprofit organization providing peer-led programs and recovery support services through more than 50 chapters across the United States.For more information or to register, visit

