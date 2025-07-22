Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels Continues To Provide Affordable Funeral And Cremation Services To San Antonio Families

A family-owned funeral home delivering compassionate care, direct cremation, and traditional burial options with integrity and personal attention.

- Frank PuenteSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For 30 years, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels has served the San Antonio metropolitan area with compassion, professionalism, and affordable service. As a family-owned and operated funeral home with locations on Judson Road and South Flores Street, Puente & Sons is deeply committed to helping families navigate loss with dignity, purpose, and sincere support.Established with a vision to lead the funeral industry in personal care and accessible service, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels offers a focused range of funeral and cremation options that honor individual traditions and respect all walks of life. Their services include direct cremation , starting at $995, traditional burial services starting at $5,800 with a 20-gauge steel casket, and graveside services starting at $4,695, ensuring families have access to meaningful, dignified choices without financial strain.“Our goal is to provide services that are simple, respectful, and truly reflective of the person being remembered,” said Frank Puente, owner of Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels.“We believe families deserve honest guidance and compassionate care, nothing more, nothing less. It's about trust, not sales.”Puente & Sons stands out for its dedication to affordability and transparency. The team is known for never pressuring families into unnecessary options, instead focusing on what truly matters: honoring loved ones in a personal and culturally sensitive way. Their selection of quality caskets, urns, keepsakes, and funeral merchandise meets the highest industry standards, all offered with clear, upfront pricing.The funeral home also supports personalization, offering tribute videos, custom memorial materials, and livestreaming services to accommodate loved ones who may be unable to attend in person. Every staff member is hand-picked and trained to uphold Puente & Sons' core values of sincerity, professionalism, and cultural respect, ensuring every family receives the attention and care they need without being influenced or overwhelmed.Whether assisting with an immediate need or walking families through preplanning arrangements, the team at Puente & Sons is committed to simplifying a difficult process. Their straightforward approach makes it easier for families to make decisions with clarity and confidence, knowing their loved ones are in compassionate hands.With deep roots in the San Antonio community and a reputation built on trust, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels remains a reliable source of support for families across the region. The funeral home welcomes all backgrounds and faiths and continues to lead with empathy, cultural awareness, and a commitment to meaningful service.For immediate assistance or to learn more about funeral or cremation services, families can call (210) 533-5300 or visit . From first call to final farewell, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels is honored to stand beside families every step of the way.

