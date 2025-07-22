Careband® Secures New U.S. Patent For Tri-Radio Wearable Architecture Enabling Everywhere Low-Power Tracking

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBand, Inc. today announced the award of U.S. Patent 12,298,410 , "Wireless Devices, Systems and Methods for Long–Range Radio–Frequency Location Tracking of Objects." The patent protects core logic that lets a single wearable roam automatically among Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), nationwide low–power wide–area networks (LPWAN), and direct–to–satellite links, all while using very little battery power. With this latest grant, CareBand's portfolio grows to 16 issued patents that stretch back to 2014.

Why this matters now



Ubiquitous coverage is finally economical. Global LPWAN revenues are projected to top US $48 billion in 2025 and grow 8–fold by 2030 as logistics, healthcare, and utilities connect mobile assets at scale. (Mordor Intelligence )



Space becomes the new cell tower. Multiple mobile operators completed direct–to–orbit voice and data trials over the past year, showing that mass–market devices can now reach satellites when terrestrial service disappears. (The Verge )

Bluetooth is breaking its 30–foot leash through mesh. With upgrades like BLE Mesh 1.1, swarms of low–power beacons now knit building– to neighborhood–scale coverage without costly gateways. (Electronic Design )

"Back in 2014 we set out to build a discreet wearable for people living with dementia. One that could stay connected to a bedside beacon, then hop to a nationwide low–power network and, if needed, straight to space," said Adam Russek–Sobol, founder and CEO of CareBand . "A decade of R&D later, the market has caught up-and this patent secures the hand–off logic that keeps people and assets visible when legacy tags go dark."

What the patent covers



Tri–radio decision engine that chooses the cheapest, lowest–energy path, BLE indoors, LPWAN in towns, satellite in the wilderness.



Adaptive quality–of–service (QoS) and on–device analytics that prioritise critical health or safety data when bandwidth is scarce.



Beacon–defined geofences : caregivers or fleet managers drop beacons to set safe zones, no wiring required.

Alert feedback loop : haptic, light, or audible cues on the wearable plus real–time alerts to any web–connected dashboard.

Collaboration & Licensing

CareBand is actively engaging chipset vendors, device makers, and network operators to license the company's tri–radio IP or co–develop next–generation safety wearables and asset tags. To start a conversation, email [email protected] .

About

CareBand develops wearables and software that keep vulnerable people safe and connected. Built on a decade of R&D, CareBand's platform delivers real-time location, fall detection, and behavioral insights over the world's lowest-power networks.

