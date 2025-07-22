Representative Jared Huffman Reintroduces SHIP Act To Protect Small Cannabis Businesses

National Craft Cannabis Coalition applauds reintroduction of bill that would enable direct-to-consumer shipping across state lines

- Rep. Jared Huffman

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Representative Jared Huffman (CA-02) today reintroduced legislation to enshrine the right for craft cannabis producers to ship their products directly to consumers in states where cannabis can be legally sold. Introduced with the strong support of the National Craft Cannabis Coalition (NCCC), the Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act would ensure that, upon federal legalization of cannabis, small producers would have the same ability to ship their craft products as producers of other specialty agricultural goods such as wine and coffee.

“For years, the federal government has failed to keep up with the changing pace of our economy, and the cannabis industry has suffered the consequences,” said Rep. Jared Huffman.“Current federal prohibition standards are undeniably outdated, and we need this legislation ready for the day they are repealed. My bill would ensure California farmers and producers can ship their products straight to consumers, which inherently protects our local agriculture industry and small businesses up and down the North Coast."

Huffman previously introduced the SHIP Act in 2022 with the support of the NCCC and its partner organizations, which currently include Origins Council, Washington Sun & Craft Growers Association, Vermont Growers Association, Maine Craft Cannabis Association, Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Trinity County Agricultural Alliance, and the Central California Cannabis Club. The SHIP Act is also endorsed by the Minority Cannabis Business Association, National Cannabis Industry Association, Drug Policy Alliance, Parabola Center, Marijuana Justice, and Veterans Cannabis Coalition.

“As inequalities increase across the country within state adult-use cannabis markets, lawmakers must do what they can to support small and independent producers,” said Geoffrey Pizzutillo, NCCC co-founder and executive director of the Vermont Growers Association (VGA).“In Vermont, the primary reason for license relinquishment among our over 400 producers is lack of market access. As Vermont's largest nonprofit organization representing the adult-use market, VGA supports the SHIP Act as a critical lifeline for cultivators, manufacturers, and consumers.”

In other craft agricultural industries, such as America's world-renowned artisanal wine industry, the ability to ship products directly to consumers has been the cornerstone of ensuring market access for small producers. A 2018 SOVOS“Direct to Consumer Wine Shipping Report” found that while just 10% of the total volume of U.S. wine is purchased through DTC channels, over 70% of the total value of these sales is realized by“small” or“very small” producers. The SHIP Act seeks to provide these same opportunities to small cannabis producers across the nation.

"California has made indelible contributions to the global medical and craft cannabis movements, but today the Golden State's small, independent, and homestead cannabis farmers are facing existential barriers to their success," said NCCC co-founder and Origins Council executive director Genine Coleman. "Without addressing the market access crisis facing craft producers all across the nation, patients and consumers are at risk of irreversibly losing access to important products and genetics. We are grateful to Rep. Huffman for his leadership in introducing the SHIP Act, which offers a definitive solution to this crisis."

