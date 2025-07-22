Margarita Monday: Sip, Snack & Speak Up For Kids In Foster Care

Margarita Monday Fun

A Flavorful Fiesta with Purpose - Part of Boca Chamber's Boca Festival Days

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County, a nonprofit committed to advocating for the most vulnerable children in our community, is thrilled to host Margarita Monday: Sip, Snack & Speak Up, a festive summer gathering with a powerful mission. Taking place at Rocco's Tacos in Boca Raton, this annual event blends delicious food and drink with community awareness to benefit children living in foster care.Proudly presented in partnership with the Boca Raton Chamber's Boca Festival Days and generously sponsored by Leading Edge Mortgage, this year's Margarita Monday is set to deliver an unforgettable evening of connection and purpose. Guests will enjoy lively music, signature margaritas, and savory appetizers-all while learning how they can help change the trajectory for children in care.Event Details:What: Margarita Monday – Sip, Snack & Speak UpWhen: Monday, August 25, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PMWhere: Rocco's Tacos, 5250 Town Center Circle, Boca RatonTickets: $40 in advance | $45 at the doorWhy: To raise awareness and support for foster children in Palm Beach CountyMargarita Monday isn't just about gathering over tacos and tequila-it's about showing up for the children in our community who need advocacy, consistency, and care. Attendees will be part of a larger movement to support foster youth who too often face life's milestones without the guidance and celebration they deserve.Highlights of the evening include:~Fresh, flavorful Mexican appetizers~Hand-crafted margaritas~Networking and community-building~Insight into how Speak Up for Kids is making a direct impact on the lives of children in care“Our goal is to ensure that no child in care ever feels invisible,” said Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up for Kids.“This event makes it easy for the community to get involved, while enjoying a great evening with friends and local leaders. It's a perfect mix of celebration and commitment.”About Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County:Speak Up for Kids supports and empowers children in foster care across Palm Beach County through innovative, volunteer-driven programs that prioritize healing, stability, and opportunity. The organization leads efforts like the Youth Concierge, Life Skills Portal, Healing Hearts Podcast, and more-ensuring that every child in care has access to advocacy, mentorship, and vital resources. Speak Up for Kids also funds essential initiatives including Guardian ad Litem support, Gift-A-Birthday, Flourishing Futures, and Students Speak Up for Kids.

