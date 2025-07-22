Amy G. Injury Firm Welcomes Multilingual Legal Expert To Support Serbian-Speaking Clients

John R. Ostojic, a seasoned attorney fluent in Serbian and other languages, joins Amy G. Injury Firm to assist with cases in Denver's growing Serbian community.

DENVER, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy G. Injury Firm is proud to announce the addition of John R. Ostojic as its newest team member. Ostojic, an attorney with decades of practice, will offer valuable support for cases involving the Serbian-speaking community in Denver. Ostojic has been brought on as Of Counsel to assist with legal matters, providing expert guidance for those seeking legal representation in their native language.

Ostojic's multilingual abilities, including proficiency in Serbian, Croatian, Bosnian, Montenegrin, Slovenian, and conversational Macedonian, make him a vital asset for the firm. His experience and linguistic skills are especially crucial for Denver's Serbian community.

As Denver's Serbian population grows, the demand for a trusted, culturally attuned legal advisor is stronger than ever, and Amy G. Injury Firm is proud to meet this need with the addition of John R. Ostojic to the team.

"It is my honor to join the esteemed Amy G. Law Offices as Of Counsel, where I will continue fighting for the injured and serving our community," John R. Ostojic said. With four decades of experience in personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, and medical malpractice, I am dedicated to helping families recover and rebuild their lives. As a multilingual attorney, I am committed to providing accessible and compassionate representation to clients from all backgrounds.

With over 30 years of legal experience, Ostojic brings a wealth of knowledge to Amy G Injury Firm, specializing in personal injury law and commercial litigation. His distinguished career includes work in both domestic and international legal matters, as well as a history of advocating for clients in complex cases.

About Amy G Injury Firm:

Amy G Injury Firm is a trusted and highly regarded legal practice based in Denver, Colorado, dedicated to representing clients who have suffered injuries due to accidents. With expertise in a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, bike accidents, workers' compensation, and wrongful death, the firm is committed to securing justice for its clients. Through hard work, personalized attention, and a deep understanding of the law, Amy G. Injury Firm has become a go-to resource for individuals facing difficult challenges due to personal injury or accidents.

