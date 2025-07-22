Odisha Government Undertakes Major IAS Reshuffle
In the wake of mounting challenges from opposition parties on multiple fronts over the past few months, the state government hopes the reshuffle will enhance governance and improve administrative efficiency.
According to the notification issued by the Odisha GA and PG department on Tuesday, the Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department and Chairman, IPICOL, Hemant Sharma, has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of the Information & Public Relations Department.
The notification further informed that the additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh, as Principal Secretary to the Information & Public Relations Department, has been terminated.
The 1997-batch IAS officer Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, who currently holds the post of Principal Secretary of Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department, has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.
He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).
Similarly, 1999-batch officer N.B.S. Rajput has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Public Enterprises Department.
The government has allowed Rajput to retain his position as CMD, OSRTC, the state-owned road transport corporation.
Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, the Principal Secretary to the Sports & Youth Services Department with additional charge of CMD, OPTCL, has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Excise Department. He will continue to hold the post of CMD, OPTCL.
Senior IAS officer Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar's additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Excise department has been withdrawn.
The 2006-batch IAS officer Roopa Roshan Sahoo, RDC(SD), Berhampur, has been named as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor of Odisha.
Sachin R. Jadhav is appointed as Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department. He will continue as RDC (Northern Division), Sambalpur and CEO, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).
The 2008-batch IAS Bhupendra Singh Poonia will now hold the post of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department. He will remain in charge as MD, IPICOL.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment