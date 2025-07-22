Golf Focus: Women's And Seniors' Tournaments Take Center Stage This Week Khaleej Times

After all the excitement and drama of The Open and Scottie Scheffler's landmark victory, the attention of the golfing world now moves to both the women and the seniors.

Women's golf now has three big weeks on its calendar, starting this week with the LET's $2 million ISPS Handa Scottish Women's Open at Dundonald Links, followed by the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, boasting a $9.5 million purse, and then the $2 million PIF London Championship at Centurion Club. If players on the LET and from elsewhere are looking for a run of form, this is the time of year to find it.

Senior golf is also being prominently showcased this week, co-sanctioned by both the Legends Tour and PGA Champions Tour, with the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale Golf Club over the Old Course, Berkshire, England.

All the legends of the game are in the field – last year's edition in 2024 was won by KJ Choi at Carnoustie Golf Links.

One of our favourite events of the season at a most appropriate venue. It is certainly worth a visit or watch if you can. The total yardage of the golf course, with so much history, is this week being played at 6,682 yards. It sadly seems to be one of the golf courses that has perhaps been overtaken by its lack of length for modern men's professional golf.

However, it remains a wonderful golf course for top amateur events as well as women's and senior golf-and, of course, the club golfer. If you ever get an opportunity to play there, do not decline the invite; you will not be disappointed.

LIV Golf returns to the schedule with LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in England. Out of the 19 LIV Golf players in last week's Open field, 11 made the cut. Congratulations to all, especially Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 78 but still made it into the top 10 with some impressive golf over the last three rounds.

Let's just hope that the weather remains kind in the UK – it does make a huge difference to all involved: players, caddies, spectators and organisers. But it has to break sometime.

It is interesting to note that two of the main golf tournaments being played this week are sponsored and supported by ISPS Handa.

What is ISPS Handa?

It is a Japanese non-profit organisation, the International Sports Promotion Society, founded in 2006 by Japanese philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa.

It aims to focus on the power of sport to promote hope, break down barriers and, overall, inspire people globally. ISPS Handa is a generous sponsor of many sports, especially golf, as well as archery, bowling, boxing, football, polo, rowing, rugby and swimming, with a strong focus on promoting blind and disabled golf.

Sponsors and supporters are often not always given the recognition they rightly deserve. This week seems appropriate to thank ISPS Handa – well done to them and all other sponsors this week and every week – who make the game of golf and tournaments both sustainable and so special.



LIV Golf



Event: LIV Golf UK



Dates: Friday 25th – Sunday 27th July, 2025



Venue: JCB Golf & Country Club, England

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour



Event: 3M Open



Dates: Thursday 24th – Sunday 27th July, 2025



Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota, US

Purse: $8.4 million

Ladies European Tour



Event: ISPS Handa Scottish Women's Open



Dates: Thursday 24th – Sunday 27th July, 2025



Venue: Dundonald Links, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Legends Tour & Champions Tour



Event: ISPS Handa Senior Open



Dates: Thursday 24th – Sunday 27th July, 2025



Venue: Sunningdale Golf Club, London, England Purse: $2.85 million