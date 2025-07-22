Lottie Woad's Historic Leap: From Amateur To LPGA Pro After Evian Success Khaleej Times

Following an impressive tied third finish at the recent Amundi Evian Championship, amateur Lottie Woad has elected to turn professional and accept the LPGA Tour membership she qualified for via the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP).

The Englishwoman captured the 20th and final LEAP point she needed to earn Tour status when she finished just one shot out of a playoff with eventual champion Grace Kim and Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul.

“It's really cool,” said Woad about locking up Tour status following the final round at Evian Resort Golf Club.“It's always nice to be the first to do something. So grateful that I had the opportunity to do it. Just relieved now. It was kind of wearing on me for a bit.”

After nearly becoming the first amateur to win an LPGA Tour major since Catherine Lacoste at the 1967 U.S. Women's Open, Woad announced her decision to turn professional on Instagram, sharing the exciting news and thanking those in her inner circle for their support throughout her amateur career.

“I am very excited to announce that I have decided to turn professional and will be accepting membership of the LPGA Tour,” part of Woad's post read.“I'm delighted to have secured an LPGA Tour card through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP). It has provided me with an amazing opportunity, and I will have full playing rights for the remainder of the year and the whole of 2026.

"I'm also really happy to accept membership of the LET for 2026, following my recent win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.”

Woad went on to thank her family, her swing coach Luke Bone, Farnham Golf Club, Florida State University athletics, and England Golf.

Making History

The now-former FSU Seminole is the first-ever amateur to earn an LPGA Tour card through the LEAP program, which provides high-level athletes with a pathway to the LPGA Tour based on the accolades they earn as amateurs.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship marked both her seventh LPGA Tour and major championship appearance. Woad was given exemptions into all of the majors except the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last year because of her victory at the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur - a win that saw her become the first European to lift the title.

Before playing in France, Woad also competed in The Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women's Open this season, making the cut at the latter at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.

Woad will have LPGA Tour status for the remainder of the 2025 season and all of 2026 and will be seeded into Category 13 on the LPGA Priority List.

Scottish Pro Debut

The 21-year-old's professional debut comes this week at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, a berth earned via her victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour the week before the Amundi Evian Championship.

She will also tee it up at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl, having earned a start through her top-10 finish at last year's championship, played at St Andrews.

Beyond those two events, Woad's LPGA playing schedule for the rest of the year is still being finalised. She will be considered a 2025 rookie, bringing this year's class to 22 athletes.