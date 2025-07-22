We Hope To Play In Kerala, Says Argentina Football Association
Football-mad Kerala, the southern Indian state, could get a chance to watch the national team of Argentina play a friendly match on their soil, an Argentine football official said in Dubai on Tuesday.
The state government in Kerala has been in talks with the Argentina Football Association for the hosting rights of an international friendly featuring Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning Argentine team.Recommended For You
While there has no confirmation about Argentina's match in Kerala, Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director of AFA, said they still haven't given up hope on bringing the South American giants for a game of football to India.
“We hope to play in Kerala. Talks are ongoing with the ministers," said Petersen after signing a partnership with Lulu in Dubai on Tuesday.
"I know we have a very large fan base in India, especially in Kerala. It would be wonderful to play in front of our fans. We have't got a deal yet, but we are talking to their ministers."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment