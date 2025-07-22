We Hope To Play In Kerala, Says Argentina Football Association

Football-mad Kerala, the southern Indian state, could get a chance to watch the national team of Argentina play a friendly match on their soil, an Argentine football official said in Dubai on Tuesday.

The state government in Kerala has been in talks with the Argentina Football Association for the hosting rights of an international friendly featuring Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning Argentine team.

While there has no confirmation about Argentina's match in Kerala, Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director of AFA, said they still haven't given up hope on bringing the South American giants for a game of football to India.

“We hope to play in Kerala. Talks are ongoing with the ministers," said Petersen after signing a partnership with Lulu in Dubai on Tuesday.

"I know we have a very large fan base in India, especially in Kerala. It would be wonderful to play in front of our fans. We have't got a deal yet, but we are talking to their ministers."