AFA Joins Hands With Lulu, Confirms Messi's Participation In 2026 World Cup Khaleej Times

Less than a year from now, the talismanic Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the 2026 Fifa World Cup (June 11-July 19, 2026) in the US, Canada and Mexico, hoping to help the South American giants become the first team since great rivals Brazil in 1962 to defend the big title.

Messi's participation at next year's global showpiece has drawn intense speculations as the former Barcelona striker will turn 39 when the tournament enters its second week in North America.

But the Argentina Football Association, which signed a partnership with Lulu Exchange in Dubai on Tuesday, announced that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is determined to lead the team again in what could be his sixth World Cup appearance.

Messi, who famously led Argentina to their first World Cup trophy after 36 years of heartbreak with a dramatic win over France in the 2022 Qatar final, is now plying his trade at the MLS (Major League Soccer) in the US, scoring tons of goals for Inter Miami.

But it hasn't always been a smooth sailing for the Argentine who missed five matches in the team's South American World Cup qualifiers due to injury issues.

Argentina, who relied heavily on Messi's genius for their unforgettable triumph in Qatar, played superbly even without their talisman as they beat Brazil 4-1 to book their place in next World Cup.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, who was also present at the press conference in Dubai on Tuesday, has managed to build a team that can play just as brilliantly even without Messi on the field.

But, Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director of AFA, remained confident about Messi's role in next World Cup.

"Messi is playing very well for his club (Inter Miami) and for us, he will always be the most important player. So yes, he will be playing at the World Cup next year. Argentina will only be stronger with Messi in the team," Petersen told reporters in Dubai on Tuesday.

While Scaloni didn't take questions on football and the World Cup, the former West Ham defender was delighted to be in Dubai for the partnership signing ceremony between Lulu Exchange and Argentina's football association.

"Argentina has an iconic image in football. This sport is a part of our life in Argentina and we are so happy to have this association with Lulu which is a very prestigious group in this part of the world," the 47-year-old coach said.

Petersen echoed Scaloni's sentiments, underlining the importance of the Middle East region for the three-time world champions.

"Middle East is our second home because we won the World Cup in Qatar, it was our first World Cup after 36 years. So Middle East will always be a big part of Argentina's history," Petersen said.

"And this is a very important partnership with Lulu as we are looking at expanding our global operations. We value this partnership and hopefully this is a start of a beautiful journey for us both."

As part of the agreement with LuLu Financial Holdings, Argentina's football association will become the group's official partner across 10 countries.

Adeeb Ahamed, Founder and Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, said getting AFA on board was more than a business decision.

“For countless fans, the Argentine team represents more than football - it symbolises hope, resilience, and joy,” Ahamed said.“These are the same emotions that shape the everyday journeys of our customers, who use our services to care for their families and build better futures. This partnership is a celebration of that shared spirit.”