UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Staff, Doctors Fainting From Hunger In Gaza, Says UNRWA

2025-07-22 02:24:20
The head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency said on Tuesday that its staff members as well as doctors and humanitarian workers are fainting on duty due to hunger and exhaustion.

"Caretakers, including UNRWA colleagues in Gaza, are also in need of care now, doctors, nurses, journalists, humanitarians, among them, UNRWA staff are hungry. Many are now fainting due to hunger and exhaustion while performing their duties," UNRWA commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, shared by his spokesperson at a press briefing in Geneva.

Most recently, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a grave warning, accusing Israeli authorities of deliberately starving civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave - including one million children.

Heart-wrenching images of starving children holding empty pots while waiting for food aid have captured global attention, sparking outrage and sorrow. Humanitarian organisations and international agencies are sounding daily alarms about an intensifying, looming famine crisis .

In a recent report, the UNRWA said that one in 10 children screened in clinics run by the agency in Gaza since 2024 has been malnourished.

[With Reuters inputs]

