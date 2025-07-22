Delhi-Bound Air India Plane Catches Fire As Passengers Disembark After Landing

Among the latest Air India plane mishaps, a Delhi-bound plane caught fire on Tuesday, July 22, shortly after landing at the destination.

Flight AI315, that had departed from Hong Kong, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire, while passengers had begun getting off the plane.

Recommended For You

In a statement, the airline confirmed that no passengers were hurt in the incident and disembarked safely along with the crew members. The aircraft, however, did sustain some damage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the airline said in its statement.

The incident comes more than a month after an Air India plane crashed intro a medical hostel in Ahmedabad, killing all but one of those on board, and 19 others on the ground - bringing the death toll to 279 .

After the shocking incident, the airline recently announced that it would be resuming some of its international flights that it had brought to a halt from August 1.

Air India has received nine show cause notices in the last six months , junior civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol told lawmakers recently, amid heightened scrutiny of the airline in the aftermath of a deadly crash.

Just four days ago, an Air India Express flight from Hyderabad, bound for Phuket, diverted and returned to its point of origin due to a "technical issue".

Meanwhile on July 18, passengers onboard an Air India Express flight bound for Kozhikode from Dubai, were left sweltering inside the aircraft for over four hours, only to be told that the flight had been cancelled .