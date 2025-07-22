Ahmedabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Security Force Sweeps Premises: Indian Media

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the Indian city of Ahmedabad received a bomb threat on Tuesday, July 22. The Crime Branch received a threatening email, ANI reported, citing Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Security forces conducted a search immediately, and nothing suspicious has been found so far, police added.

A spokesperson from the airport said, "Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific."

"CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols. After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added.

On June 29, a similar hoax threat email was received by the Ahmedabad airport, followed by another such threat after nine days. The email mentioned that an IED bomb was hidden in the bathroom pipeline, according to the Indian media.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport came into spotlight last month after the devastating Air India plane crash . The Boeing 787 aircraft crashed moments after taking off from this airport, killing 241 out of 242 passengers onboard, along with additional casualties on the ground.