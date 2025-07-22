Watch: Baboons Roam Freely In Riyadh Saudi Authority Addresses Situation

Saudi authorities have released a statement after a social media video showed baboons roaming freely in some areas of Riyadh.

The National Centre for Wildlife said it had visited the areas in question after the issue was flagged and most of the problem had been handled, with some more left to finish the process.

The authority revealed that the appearance may have resulted from individuals illegally possessing the animals and then releasing them as the number of baboons recorded was not within the natural range of distribution.

The video circulated online shows baboons in one of the valleys of Riyadh, as residents witness the unusual sight.

It urged the public to report any similar cases via the unified hotline number (19914), while emphasising the dangers of possessing wild animals.