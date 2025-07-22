'Goal To Lead World Trade': Dubai Ruler Approves Mina Al Hamriya Port Expansion

The Dubai Ruler has approved a major expansion project at Mina Al Hamriya port, a hub of trade for the Emirates.

This involves the construction of a 700-metre quay with a 12-metre draft, designed to accommodate larger vessels and expand the port's cargo-handling capability.

This construction builds on the port's 2024 expansion, which added 1,150 metres of quay wall and significantly boosted berthing capacity.

The new quay was approved as part of a visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He reviewed the progress on the port's ongoing development, and said:“We want Dubai to be the first choice for traders , the trusted route for commerce, and the most dynamic hub in the world's supply chains".

“We're transforming our ports into dynamic gateways that not only connect the world and accelerate the flow of goods but also drive innovation and opportunity. Our goal isn't just to compete, but to lead global trade with a transformative vision and new standards," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The port has a strategic role in supporting the UAE's food security and facilitating trade across the Arabian Gulf, particularly in perishables and livestock.

Once a local hub for wooden dhows, Mina Al Hamriya now handles a range of commodities with key markets in neighbouring countries. Imports are expected to reach 1 million head of cattle in 2025, making the port a critical gateway for livestock as well as fruits and vegetables.

It also continues to preserve its traditions, handling traditional wooden dhows along with a growing mix of steel vessels, breakbulk cargo, RoRo, containers.

Supporting growing trade ambitions

The port now offers a total of nearly 6.4 million sq ft of storage space, up from 3.4 million.

Since last year's upgrade, the port has also registered an 11 per cent increase in vessel calls, rising from 2,430 in the first half of 2024 to 2,700 in the first half of 2025; during the first six months of the year, it also handled trade worth approximately Dh9.07 billion.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said:“Mina Al Hamriya has been a vital part of Dubai's trade sector for many decades, and we are committed to investing in the port's growth while preserving its rich maritime heritage. This new expansion project will ensure Mina Al Hamriya continues to support our national economic vision while strengthening trade and food security across the region.”