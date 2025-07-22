UAE: Over 32,000 Visa Violators Recorded In First Half Of 2025

More than 32,000 UAE visa violators were apprehended from January to June this year, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced on Tuesday, noting inspection campaigns were carried out“to enhance compliance with the laws and regulations governing the residence and employment of foreigners in the country.”

“A number of those apprehended were also detained in preparation for being referred to the competent authorities to enforce the law against them,” said Major Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director general of the ICP, adding the“inspection campaigns were aimed at reducing the number of violators and to ensure a dignified life for residents and visitors in the UAE."

Last year, the UAE rolled out a comprehensive visa amnesty programme that ran for four months from September 1 to December 31, 2024. It was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31, but was extended for 60 more days to give visa violators the opportunity to either leave the country without receiving a re-entry ban or to secure a new work contract and remain in the UAE legally.

ICP said there was a large turnout of visa violators who rectified their status, and also warned that authorities would intensify inspection campaigns. Fines were also reinstated for overstayers who violated residency rules after the amnesty programme.

Illegals prone to abuse

Authorities and migration experts earlier told Khaleej Times those with expired visas were susceptible to labour and employment abuse.

Under the slogan“Towards a Safer Society,” Al Khaili reiterated on Tuesday that inspection campaigns were aimed at reducing the number of violators and while ensuring a dignified life for residents and visitors in the country by providing them with opportunities to live and work in accordance with the law.

“(We wanted to) instill a culture of legal compliance among members of society and to eliminate the phenomenon of violators..., while also giving them the opportunity to rectify their status or be deported, in a manner that supports the security and stability of society,” he added.

Al Khaili confirmed legal measures were taken against the violators who were apprehended, with approximately 70 per cent of them deported after completing the approved legal procedures. A number of those apprehended were also detained in preparation for being referred to the competent authorities to enforce the law against them.

ICP vowed to intensify inspection campaigns as Al Khaili underscored there are specialised task forces working to apprehend violators.“ICP will not hesitate to take the necessary legal measures against those who violate UAE's entry and residency Law, as well as those who harbour or employ them,” Khaili pointed, noting there are strict penalties and financial fines on violators and on those who employ or shelter them in violation of the law.

Since 2007, the UAE rolled out four amnesty programmes. In 2018, the amnesty was supposed to run for only 90 days until October 31, but was extended for two more months until December 31. Last year, overstayers were able to apply for amnesty at any ICP centres throughout the UAE, as well as approved typing centres, and online channels.