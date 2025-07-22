Body Of Indian Woman Found Dead In Sharjah Repatriated, Daughter Laid To Rest In Dubai

Nearly two weeks after an Indian mother and her one-year-and-five-months old daughter were found dead in their Sharjah apartment, the woman's body has been repatriated to India, while the child has been laid to rest in Dubai.

The social worker associated with the body repatriation said that the mother's body was flown to Trivandrum on Tuesday evening via an Air India Express flight that departed from Dubai at 5.30pm.

Recommended For You

“The body had been in the mortuary since July 9. Her grieving mother, who arrived in the UAE on a visit visa to accompany her daughter's remains, and her brother, who was already in the country, travelled back with the body,” said Nihas Hashim, the social worker associated with body repatriation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Family members in Kerala will receive the remains for final rites in their hometown,” added Hashim.

The daughter was cremated at the Sonapur New Cemetery in Dubai, said the social worker.

The repatriation and funeral arrangements were coordinated by social worker Hashim and Salam Pappinaserry, CEO of YAB Legal Services, in collaboration with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Sharjah Indian Association.“It took time to complete the legal and procedural formalities, but we are thankful that we could bring some closure to the grieving family,” said Hashim.

The woman and her daughter were found dead in their apartment, and a handwritten note was allegedly recovered from the scene. The mother of the deceased filed a case at the Kandura Police Station in Kerala against the husband and his family for alleged domestic abuse.

Hashim said that the Consulate General of India in Dubai extended full support to the family and were working closely with us and the legal advisors to expedite the formalities.