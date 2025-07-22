Tom Holland's Spider-Man To Team Up With The Punisher In New MCU Film?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is getting back to basics. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the next film in the Spider-Man saga, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will take a more grounded approach, bringing Peter Parker back to the streets of New York City, with a little help (or trouble) from Jon Bernthal's The Punisher.

A report in Collider states that Feige, speaking during a roundtable for Fantastic Four, said this upcoming film will mark the beginning of a“proper Spider-Man” era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Recommended For You

“I think there's a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," he said, as quoted by Collider. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with - for lack of better terms - street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.”

Feige also revealed that this street-level focus opens up exciting possibilities - including the long-awaited team-up between Spider-Man and The Punisher.

“Of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic,” he said.“Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he's got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

While plot details remain under wraps, the title Brand New Day is a nod to the 2008 comic storyline in which Peter Parker resets his life after a deal with the demon Mephisto. The MCU version will likely skip the supernatural elements, but the core theme of starting over in anonymity remains.

At the end of No Way Home, Peter made the heartbreaking decision to let MJ and Ned forget him, moving into a small apartment and sewing his own suit, signalling a fresh, solo start for the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The film is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.