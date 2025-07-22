'We're Gonna Use Cameras': Coldplay Warns Concertgoers After Viral 'Kiss Cam'

Following a viral moment that took the internet by storm last week, Coldplay returned to the stage on July 19 with a much-anticipated performance at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.

It was the band's first show since the incident, and frontman Chris Martin took a lighthearted moment to address the crowd - this time, with a playful nod to the controversy.

In a TikTok video posted by user jarev91, Martin cheerfully greeted the audience and gave a humorous heads-up about the venue's 'kiss cam.'“We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” he said.“How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.” His remark drew laughter from the audience, many of whom seemed to catch the reference.

His remark was a subtle callback to the band's July 16 concert in Massachusetts, where a seemingly innocent Jumbotron moment unexpectedly went viral. Traditionally used to highlight couples during romantic segments, the Jumbotron this time landed on a pair who clearly wasn't expecting the attention - or ready for it.

The brief clip, which quickly gained traction on social media, showed Andy Byron, then-CEO of the tech company Astronomer , and Kristin Cabot, the firm's head of HR hugging. As the camera zoomed in, Cabot turned away to shield her face while Byron ducked out of the frame entirely - a reaction that only fuelled online speculation.

Though the band has not released an official statement about the incident, Martin appeared to allude to it with a carefully crafted comment during the July 19 show.“So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now,” he said with a grin, avoiding direct mention of the previous event but clearly referencing it.

While subtle, the moment served as a gentle reminder: in the age of viral videos and internet sleuths, what happens in huge venues can quickly escape the confines of the crowd.