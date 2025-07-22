Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Singer Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76

2025-07-22 02:23:38
British singer and Black Sabbath band member Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, according to Sky News.

