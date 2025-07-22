Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 59,106
Gaza: The casualty toll due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, reached 59,106 martyrs and 142,511 injured.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated on Tuesday that hospitals in the Strip received during the past 24 hours 77 martyrs, including 5 bodies pulled from under the rubble, as well as 376 injured.
There are still victims under the rubble without ambulance and civil defense crews being able to reach them, the Ministry explained.
It added that the martyrs' and injury toll since the occupation breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18 reached 8268 martyrs and 30470 injured, while martyrs who were seeking food reached 1,026 martyrs and more than 6,563 injured.
The Israeli occupation continued its aggression on Gaza after breaching the ceasefire agreement on 18 March following a two-month pause, targeting different areas in the Strip that is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
