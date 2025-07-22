Mbeumo Thrilled To Follow In Ronaldo's Footsteps At 'Biggest Club In The World' Man Utd

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Bryan Mbeumo says he is excited to be following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps at the "biggest club in the world" after signing for Manchester United.

After weeks of drawn-out talks, the 25-year-old finally completed his move from Brentford on Monday for £65 million ($87 million) plus a potential £6 million in add-ons.

The forward has signed a deal with the "club of my dreams" until 2030, with the option of a further season.

"From the start I wanted to join this club, this massive club, and now I'm here and I'm just really happy," the Cameroon international told club media on Tuesday.

"For me, it's the biggest club in the world, in England as well. I think the fans are crazy, the stadium is amazing, and I think every player wants to play here.

"I think my first top was a Manchester United top with Ronaldo behind. It's just such a big club and I'm really happy to be here."

Mbeumo is manager Ruben Amorim's third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

The right-winger, who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, has been signed to boost United's firepower.

The team managed a paltry 44 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season as they finished an embarrassing 15th in the table.

Mbeumo played at Brentford under Thomas Frank, who has since moved on to Tottenham, and he believes Amorim has a similar approach.

"I think they have similar values," he said. "He seems really close to his players and his mentality, his winning thinking every time. This is a thing that I need.

"It seems to be a really good group. I think the spirit is really important for winning and with the gaffer I heard only good things about the team."

United head to the United States for their pre-season tour on Tuesday.

Their first Premier League game of the season is at home to Arsenal on August 17.