Micro Inverter Market Future Outlook Key Players, Regional Share, And Forecast Growth To 2031

Micro Inverter Market to grow from USD 2.8 Bn in 2022 to USD 8.5 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2024–2031.The U.S. Micro Inverter Market is booming, driven by residential solar demand and smart energy systems set to exceed USD 8.5 Billion by 2031 as clean energy adoption accelerates.” - DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Micro Inverter Market Surges with Solar Energy Boom and Smart Energy Transition
Market Overview
The Micro Inverter Market Size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching around USD 8.5 Billion by 2031. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031, driven by the increasing adoption of solar energy and advancements in inverter technology.
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Rising Residential Solar Installations: Growing consumer interest in rooftop solar systems is boosting the demand for micro inverters, which offer easy installation, enhanced safety, and optimal energy harvest.
Smart Grid Integration and Monitoring: Micro inverters enable real-time monitoring and seamless integration with smart grids, aligning with the global push toward digital energy infrastructure.
Government Incentives and Net Metering Policies: Policies supporting solar deployment and clean energy generation particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific are driving market expansion.
Growing Preference for Module-Level Power Electronics (MLPE): The increasing need for flexible and high-efficiency PV system design is propelling the adoption of micro inverters over centralized inverters.
Geographical Market Share
North America, particularly the United States, leads the global micro inverter market due to favorable tax credits, technological adoption, and high penetration of residential solar. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, especially in Japan and Australia, fueled by government-driven solar programs and increasing consumer awareness. Europe also holds a significant share, supported by green energy targets and investments in decentralized solar systems.
Key Market Players
Prominent companies shaping the micro inverter market landscape include:
Enphase Energy
ABB
Siemens
Infineon Technologies
Canadian Solar
Chilicon Power
SolarEdge Technologies
Altenergy Power System
Darfon Electronics
Renesola
Market Segmentation:
By Type: (Single Phase, Three Phase)
By Component: (Hardware, Software, Services)
By Communication Technology: (Wired, Wireless)
By Sales Channel: (Direct, Indirect)
By Application: (Residential, Commercial, Solar Power Plant)
By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Recent Developments – United States
March 2025 – Enphase Energy announced the release of its next-generation IQ9 micro inverters, optimized for high-powered solar modules, enhancing overall system efficiency and performance.
October 2024 – APsystems USA expanded its manufacturing facility in Texas to meet rising domestic demand for residential and commercial solar micro inverter solutions.
Recent Developments – Japan
May 2025 – Panasonic Japan introduced an integrated solar + micro inverter solution for residential rooftops, aimed at maximizing energy yields and user convenience in compact urban settings.
August 2024 – Omron Corporation collaborated with a local utility in Tokyo to pilot a smart grid-ready micro inverter system for small commercial buildings, supporting energy-sharing networks.
Conclusion
The Global Micro Inverter Market is on an upward trajectory as the world transitions to cleaner, smarter, and decentralized energy systems. With enhanced energy output, increased safety, and digital capabilities, micro inverters are becoming an essential component in the future of solar PV systems. Innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and global climate commitments will continue to propel this market toward sustained growth through 2031.
