HE Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi Meets EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič In Brussels To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HE Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi Meets EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič In Brussels To Strengthen Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
UAE-EU bilateral non-oil trade in 2024 reached US$67 billion, which represents a growth of 2.4% compared to 2023.
The EU is the second-largest trade partner of the UAE, accounting for 8.3% of total UAE non-oil trade in 2024.
HE Al Zeyoudi:“Our continued dialogue with the EU is essential in navigating the evolving global trade landscape. The European Union is a highly valued trade and investment partner for the UAE, with ties that continue to deepen across a range of sectors.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment