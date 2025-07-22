THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM THE SIMONS FOUNDATION TO LEAD INNOVATIVE MATH PROGRAMMING AT LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Institute , one of the nation's leading science museums, which specializes in providing high-quality, hands-on exhibits and rich STEM-based experiences, has been awarded a two-year grant of $480,970 from Simons Foundation International . The grant will be administered by the Simons Foundation's Science, Society & Culture (SSC) division. Funding for Meaningful Math will support the development of math programming at four unique science-based locations nationwide and will leverage the museum's co-creation model, an established collaborative approach that integrates the expertise and needs of diverse community partners to ensure efficacy and impact.

"This recognition from the Simons Foundation reaffirms The Franklin Institute as a national leader in innovative approaches to STEM education and community engagement," said Darryl Williams, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Science, Education, and HR at The Franklin Institute. "The funding empowers us to expand our national impact through strategic partnerships and the development of inclusive, engaging math programs that make STEM education more accessible. Using our proven co-creation model, we engage the voices of the community to develop meaningful learning opportunities, ensuring solutions that are relevant, effective, and impactful."

Meaningful Math will bring together museum educators, math experts, and community-based organizations in four locations across the country to co-create math programs designed for and by the communities in which they will be implemented. While each math program will be unique, they all aim to foster curiosity and elevate mathematical thinking. Alongside The Franklin Institute, the participating museums include Arizona Science Center in Phoenix, AZ; North Dakota's Gateway to Science in Bismarck, ND; and Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor, ME.

Throughout 2025, museums will embark on a year-long co-creation process with one community partner and a local math expert. The Franklin Institute will support the creation of cohesive and engaging math experiences for each community, as well as develop training resources that build educator comfort and skills to facilitate math programs. Each museum will train three community-based organizations in the math resources co-created within their own community for widespread math engagement in the summer and fall of 2026.

In Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute will collaborate with Esperanza to co-create a brand-new math program that is specific to the community's interests and needs.

"For more than 35 years, Esperanza has been empowering our community in North Philadelphia on a pathway out of poverty by offering education and programs that cultivate self-belief, grit, and knowledge acquisition, allowing clients and students to develop agency, voice, and influence over their own lives," expressed Nilsa R. Graciani, Ph.D., Chief STEM Officer at Esperanza.

This program is funded by Simons Foundation International and administered by the Simons Foundation's Science, Society & Culture division. The Simons Foundation's Science, Society and Culture division seeks to provide opportunities for people to forge a connection to science - whether for the first time or a lifetime.

"Part of our mission is to foster meaningful engagement with science and math," said Ivvet Modinou, Senior Vice President of Science, Society & Culture at the Simons Foundation. "This partnership puts community at the heart of that engagement, allowing for the co-creation of joyful math experiences that are built to last."

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in science and technology learning and a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum and a leader in STEM education, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and world-class exhibits. Home to the historic Fels Planetarium and the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial, the museum remains a hub for scientific learning and exploration, a legacy that spans 200 years. For more information, visit .

About Simons Foundation International and the Simons Foundation

Simons Foundation International (SFI) is a philanthropy whose mission is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences.

The Simons Foundation's mission is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences. Since its founding in 1994 by Jim and Marilyn Simons, the foundation has been a champion of basic science through grant funding, support for research and public engagement. We believe in asking big questions and providing sustained support to researchers working to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

The Simons Foundation's Science, Society and Culture division seeks to provide opportunities for people to forge a connection to science - whether for the first time or a lifetime. Through our initiatives, we work to inspire a feeling of awe and wonder, foster connections between people and science, and support environments that provide a sense of belonging.

SOURCE The Franklin Institute

