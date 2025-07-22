The Inner Circle Acknowledges Diana B. Roberts As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MILTON, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Diana B. Roberts is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Combining Fundraising Expertise and Literary Talent to Inspire Change Through Storytelling.

Diana B. Roberts, Author

Continue Reading

Diana B. Roberts, a seasoned fundraising professional, accomplished author, and community leader, continues to shape public dialogue through her writing and decades-long dedication to non-profit service. With over 40 years of experience in institutional advancement and leadership, Ms. Roberts brings a strategic, mission-driven approach to both fundraising and authorship.

A graduate of Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communications, Ms. Roberts furthered her studies at Hunter College, CUNY, and Simmons University. Her professional journey began with the Peace Corps in the late 1960s, serving in Tunisia and later Washington, D.C., and evolved into senior fundraising roles at leading cultural institutions, including Milton Academy, Boston Medical Center, the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and the Gore Place Society. Notably, she played a key role in a $30 million capital campaign to renovate Boston Conservatory's major campus theater.

As a writer, Ms. Roberts has authored a memoir and two biographical novels-Farrago: A Memoir of Markie and Me, Spare Parts: A Rollicking Ride through the Late 60s and 70s, and Missing Parts-which reflect her life's observations with insight, humor, and historical context. Her work has earned her media appearances, including on This Week in America, and she is currently developing a fourth novel centered on a carnival theme. She also hopes to adapt her written work for film.

Ms. Roberts is a member of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts and the Vincent Club of Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was honored as a "Super Volunteer" at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in 2024 and credits Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a key mentor in her life.

She dedicates her continued work to the memory of her grandmother, Grace Elizabeth Pierce, and is committed to using storytelling and philanthropy to inspire transformation across generations.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED