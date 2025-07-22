The Inner Circle Acknowledges Diana B. Roberts As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence
MILTON, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Diana B. Roberts is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Combining Fundraising Expertise and Literary Talent to Inspire Change Through Storytelling.Continue Reading
Diana B. Roberts, Author
Diana B. Roberts, a seasoned fundraising professional, accomplished author, and community leader, continues to shape public dialogue through her writing and decades-long dedication to non-profit service. With over 40 years of experience in institutional advancement and leadership, Ms. Roberts brings a strategic, mission-driven approach to both fundraising and authorship.
A graduate of Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communications, Ms. Roberts furthered her studies at Hunter College, CUNY, and Simmons University. Her professional journey began with the Peace Corps in the late 1960s, serving in Tunisia and later Washington, D.C., and evolved into senior fundraising roles at leading cultural institutions, including Milton Academy, Boston Medical Center, the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and the Gore Place Society. Notably, she played a key role in a $30 million capital campaign to renovate Boston Conservatory's major campus theater.
As a writer, Ms. Roberts has authored a memoir and two biographical novels-Farrago: A Memoir of Markie and Me, Spare Parts: A Rollicking Ride through the Late 60s and 70s, and Missing Parts-which reflect her life's observations with insight, humor, and historical context. Her work has earned her media appearances, including on This Week in America, and she is currently developing a fourth novel centered on a carnival theme. She also hopes to adapt her written work for film.
Ms. Roberts is a member of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts and the Vincent Club of Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was honored as a "Super Volunteer" at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in 2024 and credits Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a key mentor in her life.
She dedicates her continued work to the memory of her grandmother, Grace Elizabeth Pierce, and is committed to using storytelling and philanthropy to inspire transformation across generations.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner CircleWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment